WATCH: Microsoft Is Back With Another Ad Mocking Apple, Compares Surface Pro Laptop to MacBook

Since Apple launched its Apple M1-powered MacBooks last year, brands like Microsoft and Intel have been mocking the company and asking customers to ‘go PC.’ In a new advert, Microsoft is again promoting its 2-in-1 range of Surface devices in comparison to the Apple MacBook. The ad mocks MacBook’s no-touch support and unibody design. As expected, Microsoft boasts the Surface laptop’s tablet-like form factor, touch support, and overall portability. Notably, Redmond, Washington-based tech company had released a similar ad months ago where it claimed that its Intel-powered Surface Pro 7 is a better “gaming" device. Microsoft also poked fun at Apple’s lack of support for several applications. Since the new Mac models feature the Apple M1 chipset, many x86 programs-based applications cannot run natively and need Apple’s Rosetta 2 emulation to function.

Microsoft‘s new advert promoting the 2-in-1 range of Surface devices was shared on Twitter and other social media channels. Microsoft further asks - “Hey Bro, can you do this?" and goes ahead to stretch the Surface Pro screen, taking it off to use as a tab and then reattaching it again.

The 2-in-1 range of Surface devices come with laptop-to-tablet versatility, enabling you work from anywhere, anytime. Sign up for a demo. pic.twitter.com/p9vTM3wMAu— Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) March 24, 2021

Recently, Intel also released a new ad with actor Justin Long to boast Intel-powered PCs gaming capabilities, performance, and different designs. Notably, Long was associated with Apple many years ago, where he mocked Microsoft PCs in separate promos. In Apple’s old ads mocking Microsoft, Long manifested Macs while actor John Hodgman defended PCs. Interestingly, while announcing the M1 chip last year, Hodgman reprised his role and reacted to the development and complained about the Microsoft laptop’s short battery life and fan noise.

Apple released the new custom ARM-based M1 chipset with MacBook Air 13, MacBook Pro 13, and Mac Mini last year. The company said that its future line of Mac products would feature the same (or upgraded) proprietary chips.