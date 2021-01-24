Watch: Microsoft Takes on Apple With a New Video, Says Surface Pro 7 'Better Choice' Over MacBook Pro

Microsoft is touting its Surface Pro 7 two-in-one laptop as a better choice over Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Pro 13 in its latest promotional video. The 30-second ad compares the two devices in terms of design, functionality, and most importantly, the price point. Through the video description on YouTube, Microsoft further adds that its touch-supporting device has the "versatility" and portability of both a tablet and a laptop. To recall, the new MacBook Pro 13 weighs roughly 1.3kg while the Surface Pro 7 weighs just barely 750 grams.

The Surface Pro 7's promotional video further pokes fun at MacBook Pro's touch bar that the company is rumoured to remove in the next-gen model after receiving unfavourable feedback. It also showcases the Microsoft laptop's touch-enabled display and a detachable keyboard for easy portability. Additionally, the video tells the audience that users can get Pen support but slyly highlights (in small text) that it is sold separately. In terms of power, Microsoft says that users can run all apps efficiently on its device. The new M1-powered Apple Mac devices, on the other hand, require the custom Silicon version of all apps - though users can run several x86 programs-based application through the Rosetta 2 emulation. The video also touts Surface Pro 7 as a better "gaming" device.

Lastly, the video compares the pricing of the two and of course, the Surface Pro 7 was the clear winner. Its 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-powered model's price in the US starts at $749.99 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage option (Rs 72,990 in India) and goes up to $2,299.99 with 1TB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU (Rs 1,42,100 for 16GB + 256GB option in India). In comparison, the current 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro's price starts at $1,299 with 256GB of storage and 8GB of unified memory (Rs 1,22,900 in India) and increases to $2,299 for 2TB of storage and 16GB of unified memory.

Regarding to the latest ad by @Microsoft on @YouTube, not clever to mispresent others by comparing two completely different devices. Invalid comparison. Deactivating comments means to me, you know as well, that your ad is not valid at all.https://t.co/H1Eu4XlWmC — Shervin Peiro (@PeiroShervin) January 23, 2021

Someone should have mentioned to this kid that he could get a MacBook Air for $999 (or $899 with educational pricing) that would run circles around even the $2400 Surface Pro#Apple #macbookm1 #m1 #surfaceprohttps://t.co/hBdeKwQMTU — Robert Varipapa (@drbob) January 24, 2021

Naturally, the video has sparked a war on social media, and several users on Twitter had their own opinions to share. One user pointed out that Apple's M1-powered MacBook Air is at par with the Surface Pro 7 in terms of pricing, though the touch functionality is still missing. Another Twitter user called the comparison "invalid" and said that Microsoft deactivating comments from the YouTube video are proof of that.