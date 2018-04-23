English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
[Watch] OnePlus Has Come Out With The Coolest New 'Rap Trailer' For The OnePlus 6
OnePlus is going all out with its promotions for the OnePlus 6. Following the association with Avengers 'Infinity Wars', the rap trailer has now come up on the OnePlus social media handles.
OnePlus 5T. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus has come up with yet another trailer for its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 6 and this one focusses on the speed that the flagship Android is expected to deliver. The trailer comes as a 'homage to speed' by OnePlus and is titled 'The Speed You Need'. In the 34 seconds video, the protagonist can be seen singing a short rap based on humanity's love for speed and how the thrill of speed has always excited humans. The video is an attempt to portray that the upcoming OnePlus 6 will be fast, thanks to its top-of-the-line specifications. Interestingly, the trailer also displays the 'Amazon' exclusivity of the OnePlus 6.
As of now, much has been anticipated about the OnePlus 6, while much has been revealed by the company itself. Earlier, a poster revealing the specifications of the OnePlus 6 had been posted by OnePlus. As per the image, the OnePlus 6 will be carrying an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Another tipster on Twitter, Roland Quandt, had spotted the listing of the smartphone on a Wi-Fi certification website. The April 2 listing confirmed an Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Qualcomm's latest WCN3990 Wi-Fi modem. Following the history of OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 6 is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.
Watch: Humanity's fascination with Speed | OnePlus 6 The Speed You Need | Coming Soon
In a tweet on last Monday, OnePlus also hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
Additionally, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the first ever camera samples of the OnePlus 6 through his recent posts on Weibo. The photos clicked at Stanford, California, depict buildings and flower beds and were clicked during the daytime. The post, however, does not reveal any camera specifications of the smartphone.
To recall, OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with a science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999.
As per as a report on the internet, the OnePlus smartphone will be launched around mid-May in India and will be priced at Rs 39,999, while a report from the past had revealed that the pricing of the OnePlus 6 could start from Rs 34,000 for the 64GB storage model, while the high-end version of the phone with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 39,000.
