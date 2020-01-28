Watch Out! WhatsApp Will Not Work on These Android Phones And iPhones From February

WhatsApp is by far the most popular messaging service in the world. With around 1.6 billion users globally, the Facebook-owned messaging app really has no competition. But as time goes by, WhatsApp has to take some tough decisions, in terms of stopping support for certain devices that may now require additional patches and updates. The company has said that from February 1, 2020, the WhatsApp messaging service will no longer work on Android devices running on versions before Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich), as well as iOS devices running on versions before iOS 9. As a result, if you are still on one of these versions of Android or iOS, you will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Perhaps, its a good time to buy a new phone

According to the Google Distribution Dashboard, which was last updated in May 2019, suggests that only a very small share of the Android smartphone users around the world will struggle come February 1. ,For iOS too, more than 91 percent of all iOS devices already run on iOS 12 or above, suggesting that a mere fraction of iOS users still use the over five years-old iOS 8 versions. This suggests that WhatsApp's end of service may not actually affect way too many users, on overall terms. The move may help WhatsApp streamline its overall operations, and is also a push to make users upgrade their devices so as to receive more regular data privacy and security updates, particularly at a time when hacking attempts on WhatsApp users is in vogue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.