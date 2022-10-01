Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen getting a demonstration of 5G devices by Jio chairman Akash Ambani at the Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan where 5G services were launched on Saturday.

Ahead of the launch, PM Modi took a first-hand experience of services related to 5G as he went around pavilions at the exhibition and got a demonstration by Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani.

PM Modi was accompanied by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, junior Telecom Minister Devusinh Chauhan, and Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

PM Modi tested “True 5G” devices at the Reliance Jio pavilion and was seen trying the ‘Jio Glass’ with Akash Ambani assisting him.

Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani recently take over as Chairman of Jio Infocomm’s board, the digital division of Reliance industries.

The demonstrations taken by PM Modi also included precision drone-based farming; High-Security Routers and AI based Cyber Threat Detection platforms; Automated Guided Vehicles; Ambupod – Smart Ambulance; Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality /Mix Reality in Education and Skill Development; Sewage Monitoring System; Smart-Agri Programme; Health diagnostics, among others, reported ANI.

A seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system is what the 5G services promise.

Launched on Saturday, 5G technology is set to help in connecting billions of devices and allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars among others. It will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

