Watch Sachin Tendulkar's First Ever Selfie Interview on His Birthday

Sachin Tendulkar a name synonymous with cricket, celebrates his 45th birthday today. While many know about all his greatness for cricket, a few know that he's also a key investor in Indian Iot startup company Smartron. Smartron has been in India for a couple of years and last year also came out with a smartphone which is also known as the Sachin Tendulkar phone. Called the SRT (Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar) Phone, The device is made and sold by IoT startup Smartron in which Tendulkar is a strategic investor. To gain attraction from cricket fans across the country, the Smartron srt.phone also comes with additional back covers featuring the autograph of Tendulkar.Last year at the launch of Smartron's srt.phone Sachin talked about how this phone has been inspired by his legendary cricketing career. He also talked about how it's about time that India starts giving back to the technology world and not just depend on western products.Smartron is an Indian IoT company Smartron and it's a 100% Indian tech company as it designs, engineers and manufactures its products in India. The Smartron srt.phone was launched in India at a starting price point of Rs 12,999 in 2017 but is now available online for as low as Rs 8,399. We caught up with Sachin Tendulkar and Mahesh Lingareddy (Co-founder Smartron) for a quick selfie interview last year. Sachin Tendulkar has given many interviews in the past, but this was his first ever selfie interview.The Smartron srt.phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor with 4GB of RAM. The device is available with 32GB internal storage and there is also a 64GB storage. Other specifications of the smartphone include a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF along with a 5MP front camera. The smartphone offers a 5.5-inch FHD with 2.5D Glass and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 2.0 support and USB Type-C charging. It is a dual-SIM device with support for Reliance Jio VoLTE connectivity.