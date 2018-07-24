English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Watch: Samsung Has Just Mocked Apple iPhone X in a Series of Ads For Its Shortcomings
This is just savage from Samsung.
Samsung has come up with an Ingenius Ads series that mocks the Apple iPhones. (Image: YouTube/ Samsung)
The Apple vs Samsung advertisement wars have been going on since forever and this time, the latter has come up with a series of short ads taking a dig at its arch rival. The new advertisement series from the house of Samsung comes under the name 'Ingenius' and comprises of four new videos with a duration of around 30 seconds each. What's particularly interesting about the advertisements is the fact that Samsung mocks one missing feature on Apple's iPhone line-up in each of the ads. To take things up a notch, Samsung has even mentioned the Apple flagship, iPhone X, in each of the ads which co-incidentally also misses out on each of the features.
The ads start in an Apple store setup, wherein an attendant wearing a t-shirt with an Apple logo can be seen interacting with the walk-in customers and trying to answer their queries. The customers, however, have been shown asking about the specific features which are missing on the Apple iPhone X but are present on the Samsung flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. For instance, in "Ingenius: Dongle", the customer can be seen asking as to how he can connect his headset to the iPhone X and what if he wants to charge the phone at the same time.
The hilarious takes by Samsung on its rival will certainly give you a wide grin, if not a rolling-on-floor laugh, if you are an Android fan. As for all the iPhone lovers out there, this might be big burn after all that splurge on the iPhone X. Just to give you a hint of this, here is how one of the ads derate the Apple flagship: The download speeds [on the iPhone X] aren't faster than the Galaxy S9. But I thought it was this "smartphone of the future".
You can check out all the ads here:
Ingenius: Speed
Ingenius: Fast Charger
Ingenius: Dongle
Ingenius: Camera
