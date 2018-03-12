English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH 'Tech and Auto Show' EP 33: MWC 2018 Special
We have covered MWC 2018 extensively and Episode 33 brings you some of the most anticipated unveilings and launches.
At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona more than 2,400 companies showcased cutting-edge products at Fira Gran Via. Smartphone majors like Nokia, Samsung, Sony, LG among others showcased their flagship smartphones along with their 2018 lineup. More than 3,500 international media and industry analysts attended the event to report on the significant industry announcements made at the Congress. Preliminary independent economic analysis indicates that the 2018 Mobile World Congress will have contributed approximately €471 million and over 13,000 part-time jobs to the local economy. We have covered MWC 2018 extensively and Episode 33 brings you some of the most anticipated unveilings and launches.
