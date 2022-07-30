WATCH VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor At South Delhi For Launch Of Reliance Digital Flagship Store

NEW DELHI: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was present in South Ext-II area of New Delhi to inaugurate the flagship Reliance Digital store. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Reliance Digital Chief Executive Brian Bade was also present at the store launch.

Reliance Digital has launched an experiential flagship store in New Delhi near South Ext-II area. The store, spread over four floors, offers the widest range of electronic products, coupled with personalised services.

“The Reliance Digital South Extension – II store is exclusive and special in more ways than one. It is not just an electronics store, but an embodiment of our commitment to offer our customers the finest in the world of technology in a sophisticated and delightful environment. Because ultimately, it is not just about buying a product, but experiencing it to the core,” said Brian Bade, Chief Executive, Reliance Digital, said about the new store.

During the inaugural period, consumers can avail exciting offers like 5% Instant Discount on all banks’ credit cards along with assured gifts and freebies on every purchase. Highest shopper of the day will get an iPhone 12, every day. There are other compelling offers like iPhone 13 only at Rs 59,900, 65-inch UHD Android TV only at Rs 49,990, gaming laptop at Rs 49,990, and 13-place dishwasher for free on purchase of a Side-by-side refrigerator. These offers are valid till August 1.

Reliance Digital South Ex-II store in Delhi has multiple experience zones for Smartphones, Laptops, Audio, Home Appliances, etc. Reliance Digital has deployed at the store, a team of tech advisors to help consumers choose a product best suited to their need and budget.

