Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5 Unboxing

Samsung had reveled the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro watches along with the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 last month, in August. Both the new watches run on OneUI Watch 4.5 version. The Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro come with an Exynos W920 chip that is based on the 5nm architecture.

WATCH VIDEO: Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Watch 5 ASMR Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Specifications

For the display, Samsung went with AMOLED panels for both the watches with Watch 5 sizing in at 44 and 40mm options and the Watch 5 Pro coming with a 1.4″ Full-Color Always On Display with great peak brightness and sunlight legibility.

The Exynos W920 is mated to 1.5GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. And, both Galaxy Watches contain an impressive array of sensors, including gyro, temperature, barometer, light, optical heart rate, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. The Galaxy Watch 5’s 44mm variant has a 410mAh battery, while the 40mm model has a 284mAh battery. However, a larger 590mAh battery is included with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro Price

The base 40mm variant of the Watch 5 retails for Rs 29,999 on the Samsung India website, with a lot of offers to bring the price down. On the other hand, the Watch 5 Pro starts at Rs 48,999 for the Bluetooth version. You choose to opt for LTE variants as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here