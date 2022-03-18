Water Damage: 6 Things You Must Do To Save Your Smartphone If It Gets Wet While Playing Holi

Holi is here, and chances are that some people might still carry their smartphones to take photos or play music despite knowing that the device is susceptible to water splashes. Thankfully, many smartphones come with an IP rating for water resistance these days, but that still does not guarantee the best protection. If your phone still comes in contact with water, there are some hacks to try that may save its life. Accidental water damage could be costly, and many smartphone makers do not even offer a water damage warranty.

Step 1: If your smartphone comes in contact with water, the first thing you should do is switch off the device immediately. Ensure that the protective screen cover and charging case is removed to remove excess water.

Step 2: Next is obvious - start removing water off the surface and other parts. Remember to dab the area with a dry cloth. Cotton could be useful to reach the ports.

Advertisement

Step 3: Do not shake the smartphone violently as water can seep through the ports and gaps. Also, ensure that the SIM card is out.

Step 4: Keep the smartphone idle for a few hours to let the water evaporate. You can accelerate the process by phone inside a bag for at least six hours.

Step 5: Do note that using a hairdryer is strictly a no-go. It may melt parts on your screen or even push water inside the phone.

Step 6: During this process, do not charge the smartphone. This may lead to a short circuit and also has electric shock risk.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Meanwhile, users can try these hacks to protect the smartphone from water during Holi. The easiest solution is to carry the device in a ziplock pouch. You may cover it with two zip locks to ensure more protection.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.