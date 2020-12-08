WD Brings Its BLACK Series Including SN850, AN1500 SSD Drives In India; Call of Duty Edition Coming Soon

About 57 percent of gamers in India have said that a slow storage is a key factor for a poor gaming experience, according to a study. In order to fix that problem, Western Digital (WD) has introduced a new series of storage products under its WD_BLACK range of SSD and HDD storage solutions. The new range of products include the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD, WD's first NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and the WD_BLACK AN1500 NVMe SSD Add-in-Card. Both the new products from WD come with RGB lighting on them as a unique design element.

Apart from the two new products, WD will also be introducing three new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Edition SN850 NVMe SSD, P10 Game Drive, and the P50 SSD Game Drive. These Call of Duty Edition drives also come with a free voucher that can be used to redeem COD points. The WD_BLACK SN850 comes with PCIe Gen4 technology which delivers fast read/write speeds of up to 7000/5300MB/s2. The WD_Black SN850 SSD drive also has a built-in WD_BLACK G2 controller and is optimised for top-tier high-intensive gaming. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD will enable gamers to achieve supreme PC performance, WD said in its launch announcement. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD non-heatsink version will be available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants starting at Rs 14,490.

The WD_BLACK AN1500 SSD Add-in-Card is said to be one of the fastest PCIe Gen3 x8 solutions in the market. The add-in-card is powered by two internal SSDs in RAID 0 and PCIe Gen3 x8 technology. This allows gamers to experience read speeds of up to 6500MB/s2 and write speeds of up to 4100MB/S2 (for 2TB and 4TB models). It comes with a customisable RGB lighting and is available in three variants - 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The WF_Black AN1500 add-in-card is priced at Rs 30,990 onwards in India.

Further, the WD_BLACK P50 portable gaming drive offers read speeds of up to 2000MB/s2 and up to 2TB of storage. The WD_BLACK P50 is designed with a SuperSpeed USB (20Gb/s) interface to be fully compatible with new gaming components released with the same connectivity. The WD_Black P10 portable gaming drive, on the other hand is the company's top-tier external HDD with up to 5TB of capacity.

In its announcement, WD said that all products in the WD BLACK series will be available with leading online and offline retailers.