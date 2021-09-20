Western Digital (WD) has today announced the launch of WD Elements SE SSD in India. The new portage storage drive features a pocket-size design and weighs barely 27 grams. The company says the compact SSD device is a great solution for consumers who “need a portable drive to move files fast." Users can store and share files from laptops, desktops, and other compatible devices. With read speeds of up to 400Mbps and a storage capacity of up to 2TB, users can use it like any other comprehensive storage drive without caring about the weight or size of the product. In terms of looks, WD Elements SE SSD adopts the classic hard case design that several WD storage devices feature.

The company claims the WD Elements SE External SSD is drop-resistant up to 2 metres and can offer three times faster transfer speeds than most portable HDD. The body measures 2.5-inch (diagonally) and adopts a black finish. The packaging also includes a safety and warranty Guide and USB 3.0 Cable but no protective or carry case. Speaking more over the launch of WD Elements SE External SSD, Khalid Wani, Senior Director Sales at Western Digital India, said in a release that SSDs are “the next big wave" in the storage industry due to their performance, speed, and reliability.

Finally, coming to the pricing, the WD Elements SE External SSD’s price in India starts at Rs 6,499 for the 480GB capacity drive and goes up to Rs 19,659 for the 2TB variant. There’s also a 1TB variant that costs Rs 9,839. Customers can buy the external storage drive via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma Retail, and other leading IT and Mobility stores across the country The company adds that the external drive is backed by a three-year limited warranty worldwide.

