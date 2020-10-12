We Could See 100W Fast Wireless Charging in Smartphones in 2021

Fast charging has come a long way in the past few years. Two years back, OnePlus' 30W Dash charge fast charging technology was considered the fastest charging tech on a smartphone. Now, there are phones with as much as 120W fast charging. With wired charging getting ahead, it is only natural to assume that wireless charging will also go a similar way. Yes, fast wireless charging is the new thing. Company's like Oppo and Huawei have introduced 40W fast wireless charging, while OnePlus also offers 30W wireless charging via its wireless charger. According to a recent report, a known tipster has said that several manufacturers are targeting 100W wireless charging for phones launching in 2021.

A tipster named Digital Chat Station, on his Twitter said that he has watched the progress of plans for several manufacturers' labs, and that the target power of wireless fast charging for new phones next year is 100 watts. We have seen fast wireless charging on smartphones. The fastest wireless charging is the 40W wireless charging support on the Oppo Ace 2 and the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. While Oppo has also announced its 65W wireless charging technology, it is yet to be seen on a commercial smartphone.

From what it seems, there is still a lot for the manufacturers to figure out before introducing 100W wireless charging like the battery health as it has been proven earlier that a higher power input reduces the life of a battery. Oppo had earlier said that its 125W wired charging solution degraded the battery health to 80 percent after 800 charging cycles, as compared to its 65W wired solution which dropped it to 90 percent after 800 cycles. Further, tech compatibility with other Qi-based chargers is also an issue, as most generic wireless chargers have an output of 10W to 15W.