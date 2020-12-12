We Know Apple iOS 14.3 Is Coming In The Next Few Hours, But Is A New macOS Also On The Way?

It may just be that the new Apple macOS Big Sur 11.1 update is incoming for Mac users sometime in the next few days. It can be expected, considering the fact that Apple has released the macOS Big Sur 11.1 release candidate for developers and public beta testers. Among the new features and tweaks incoming with the new macOS Big Sur update are even better optimization for Apple M1 chip powered Macs, which at this moment include the new MacBook Air, the new MacBook Pro 13 and the new Mac Mini. There are also expected changes for the Apple Music app in line with the new animated artwork that will be available with iOS 14.3 as well as the introduction of the privacy data for all apps on the App Store. There should also be extended support for the ProRAW photo format that is being introduced on the iPhone 12 series. The new macOS Big Sur update should also add support for the new Apple AirPods Max headphones.

Earlier this week, we had reported that Apple has released the iOS 14.3 Release Candidate version for developers and public beta testers, and the final release of iOS 14.3 should be landing on your iPhones on or before December 14. The biggest hint of the date comes from Apple’s announcement that the Apple Fitness+, a subscription-based fitness service powered by the Apple Watch, rolls out on December 14. And users will need iOS 14.3 to be able to sign up. The iOS 14.3 update will also introduce the much-awaited ProRAW photography mode, option to record videos at 25fps, updates for Apple TV+ and support for the new AirPods Max wireless headphones.