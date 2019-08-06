We May Have Had a Peek at The Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G in The Latest Leaked Images

We are not too far away from the launch of the next generation Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone, and yet another Samsung Galaxy Note10+ image has been leaked. If the leaked images are to be believed, the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ external appearance will be similar to that of the Galaxy Note10+. The first image has been shared on Twitter by Evan Blass.

When it comes to connectivity, it is believed that the US model of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and an X50 5G modem. If this specification is limited to just the Verizon version, other US carriers might get phones powered by Samsung's own Exynos 9820 chipset. The 5G version of Samsung Galaxy Note10+ is expected to have 12GB of RAM and 1TB storage.

It is believed that Galaxy Note 10 phones sold in markets other than the US will also be powered by the Exynos 9820 processor.

It is not a long wait now, and Samsung has already started accepting reservations in the US either for SIM-free units or on contract with major carriers.

