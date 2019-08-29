Take the pledge to vote

We Should Assume we Are Very Dumb, Says Elon Musk at World AI Conference

The two tech leaders had a special conversation at the ongoing Artificial Intelligence Conference in China.

News18.com

Updated:August 29, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
We Should Assume we Are Very Dumb, Says Elon Musk at World AI Conference
Alibaba Chairman, Jack Ma and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. Image credits: Bloomberg
At the ongoing Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, Tesla CEO Elon Musk in conversation with Jack Ma, Chairman of Alibaba said that computers are getting smarter than humans in every possible way and this is going to be an ongoing trend. Musk gave examples of how artificial intelligence is progressing over the years and is today capable of competing with humans in chess and the Chinese board game of Go.

“Your cell phone could crush the world champion of chess, literally,” Musk told Ma.

Musk’s insights suggest the evolving landscape in technology, specifically artificial intelligence which has become an important area of technology that companies are tapping to enhance their products and sell to businesses. “The first thing we should assume is we are very dumb. We can definitely make things smarter than ourselves.”

He also spoke about Neuralink, a start-up that he co-founded, and how in the future technology from the company could give people a way to boost their skills in certain subjects. As of now, the company is working to build an AI for augmenting people’s cognitive capabilities with brain-machine interfaces.

On the other hand, Jack Ma had a different opinion and suggested that a computer has never spawned a human being or even a mosquito. “I’ve never in my life, especially [in the] last two years, when people talk about AI, human beings will be controlled by machines, I never think about that. It’s impossible.”

Countering Musk’s comments on AI being smart enough to play Chess or Go, Ma said that he does not want to play chess or Go against a machine as these games were designed for people to play against each other. “I’ll be happy to see two computers fight each other,” Ma added.

