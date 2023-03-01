We Showed That Company From India Can Make Futuristic Devices For The World: AjnaLens

Mixed Reality is becoming a hot topic in the industry along with Artificial Intelligence and Web3.0. Companies like Meta are building applications and products that help build the ecosystem but it is not just the big names, you have startups like AjnaLens from India also working towards a market where not only it wants to have products but also help train the workforce that can be part of the future of the metaverse in the years to come.

The company was also part of the Indian contingent at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES 2023) in Las Vegas where the whole world got to see how India is building for the future.

We spoke to AjnalLens to understand the idea behind the product, how the courses are developed and how much do people have to pay for taking these courses and upskill themselves in the Web3.0 world for better job opportunities across the industry. It has courses that can help people work with companies like Vedanta, Tata Group, TVS and more. The courses are not on the costlier side, which makes it a viable option for millions of youth in the country.

Mixed Reality is not a new concept and AjnaLens has its core of co-founders who have been working on the tech for many years. They started the journey from augmented reality, moved to virtual reality and then realised that Mixed Reality (XR) promises to give the best of both the worlds and remove the limitations of them.

Read all the Latest Tech News here