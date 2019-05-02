English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wear OS is Finally Getting Widgets in the Form of ‘Tiles’: Watch Video
Google announced a small but relevant feature for its smartwatch platform Wear OS.
Google announced a small but relevant feature for its smartwatch platform Wear OS.
Loading...
Google’s annual developer conference I/O is less than a week away and the company has already started making some announcements. Yesterday the company announced a small but relevant feature for its smartwatch platform Wear OS. A new set of shortcut widgets called Tiles was announced in a blog post which can easily be accessed by just swiping left.
The feature is very similar to what we have seen on Samsung’s Tizen based smartwatches. As of now, you could only access Google Fit by swiping left, but once the feature is rolled out, swiping further would reveal Goals, Upcoming Events, Weather, Heart rate, Headlines, and Timer. It’s a small addition, but this will definitely reduce the number of actions you do on your smartwatch to access the above-mentioned apps and features.
Google has confirmed that the new Tiles feature will be rolling out to Wear OS smartwatches over the next month. Additionally, certain features could vary by depending on the phone OS, watch, or country. Which means it will be best experienced when you have Wear OS watch that was launched recently and paired to a phone that is running on the latest version of Android. There’s a possibility that iPhone users might face issues.
Considering the small announcement, we hope that Google has more than just widgets for Wear OS this year. The long rumoured Pixel Watch has also not made any appearance. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for this year’s Google I/O which is scheduled to begin from May 7 till May 9.
The feature is very similar to what we have seen on Samsung’s Tizen based smartwatches. As of now, you could only access Google Fit by swiping left, but once the feature is rolled out, swiping further would reveal Goals, Upcoming Events, Weather, Heart rate, Headlines, and Timer. It’s a small addition, but this will definitely reduce the number of actions you do on your smartwatch to access the above-mentioned apps and features.
Google has confirmed that the new Tiles feature will be rolling out to Wear OS smartwatches over the next month. Additionally, certain features could vary by depending on the phone OS, watch, or country. Which means it will be best experienced when you have Wear OS watch that was launched recently and paired to a phone that is running on the latest version of Android. There’s a possibility that iPhone users might face issues.
Considering the small announcement, we hope that Google has more than just widgets for Wear OS this year. The long rumoured Pixel Watch has also not made any appearance. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for this year’s Google I/O which is scheduled to begin from May 7 till May 9.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Within 6 Days of Release, Avengers Endgame Is Highest Grossing Film in India This Year
- India's Most Wanted Trailer: Arjun Kapoor Leads A Dangerous Manhunt
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks
- Anushka Sharma's 31st Birthday Celebration with Virat Kohli is Stuff Romantic Movies are Made of
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results