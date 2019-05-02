Take the pledge to vote

Wear OS is Finally Getting Widgets in the Form of ‘Tiles’: Watch Video

Google announced a small but relevant feature for its smartwatch platform Wear OS.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Google’s annual developer conference I/O is less than a week away and the company has already started making some announcements. Yesterday the company announced a small but relevant feature for its smartwatch platform Wear OS. A new set of shortcut widgets called Tiles was announced in a blog post which can easily be accessed by just swiping left.

The feature is very similar to what we have seen on Samsung’s Tizen based smartwatches. As of now, you could only access Google Fit by swiping left, but once the feature is rolled out, swiping further would reveal Goals, Upcoming Events, Weather, Heart rate, Headlines, and Timer. It’s a small addition, but this will definitely reduce the number of actions you do on your smartwatch to access the above-mentioned apps and features.

Google has confirmed that the new Tiles feature will be rolling out to Wear OS smartwatches over the next month. Additionally, certain features could vary by depending on the phone OS, watch, or country. Which means it will be best experienced when you have Wear OS watch that was launched recently and paired to a phone that is running on the latest version of Android. There’s a possibility that iPhone users might face issues.

Considering the small announcement, we hope that Google has more than just widgets for Wear OS this year. The long rumoured Pixel Watch has also not made any appearance. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for this year’s Google I/O which is scheduled to begin from May 7 till May 9.

