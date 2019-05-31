Wearables Market Dominated by Wrist and Ear-based Devices in Q1 2019

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Wearables Market Dominated by Wrist and Ear-based Devices in Q1 2019
Wrist-worn wearables accounted for 63.2 percent share while ear-worn devices accounted for 34.6 percent of all wearables shipped.
Wrist-worn wearables accounted for 63.2 percent share while ear-worn devices accounted for 34.6 percent of all wearables shipped.
Loading...
Riding on the popularity of wrist-worn and ear-worn devices, global shipments of wearable devices reached 49.6 million units during the first quarter (Q1) of 2019, up 55.2 percent from the previous year, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said on Friday.
The top five wearable companies by shipment volume, market share, and year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q1 2019 included Apple at the top spot followed by Xiaomi and Huawei with 25.8 percent, 13.3 percent and 10 percent market share, respectively.
According to IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker", wrist-worn wearables accounted for the majority of the market with 63.2 percent share while ear-worn devices experienced the fastest growth (135.1 percent YoY) and accounted for 34.6 percent of all wearables shipped.
"The elimination of headphone jacks and the increased usage of smart assistants both inside and outside the home have been driving factors in the growth of ear-worn wearables," Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement.
The Apple Watch became highly successful at capturing unit share, but more importantly dollar share as the average selling price (ASP) of these watches has increased from $426 in Q1 2018 to $455 in the latest quarter.
"Looking ahead, this will become an increasingly important category as major platform and device makers use ear-worn devices as an on-ramp to entice consumers into an ecosystem of wearable devices that complement the smartphone but also offer the ability to leave the phone behind when necessary," Ubrani said.
Xiaomi ranked second due to the popularity of its Mi Band, which accounted for roughly five million shipments, while Huawei ended the quarter with a market-beating growth of 282.2 percent.
Huawei's success in the wearables market has been directly tied to its success in smartphones as the two products are often bundled together, said IDC.
The top five wearable companies by shipment volume, market share, and year-over-year (YoY) growth in Q1 2019 included Apple at the top spot followed by Xiaomi and Huawei with 25.8 percent, 13.3 percent and 10 percent market share, respectively.
According to IDC's "Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker", wrist-worn wearables accounted for the majority of the market with 63.2 percent share while ear-worn devices experienced the fastest growth (135.1 percent YoY) and accounted for 34.6 percent of all wearables shipped.
"The elimination of headphone jacks and the increased usage of smart assistants both inside and outside the home have been driving factors in the growth of ear-worn wearables," Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager for IDC Mobile Device Trackers, said in a statement.
The Apple Watch became highly successful at capturing unit share, but more importantly dollar share as the average selling price (ASP) of these watches has increased from $426 in Q1 2018 to $455 in the latest quarter.
"Looking ahead, this will become an increasingly important category as major platform and device makers use ear-worn devices as an on-ramp to entice consumers into an ecosystem of wearable devices that complement the smartphone but also offer the ability to leave the phone behind when necessary," Ubrani said.
Xiaomi ranked second due to the popularity of its Mi Band, which accounted for roughly five million shipments, while Huawei ended the quarter with a market-beating growth of 282.2 percent.
Huawei's success in the wearables market has been directly tied to its success in smartphones as the two products are often bundled together, said IDC.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results