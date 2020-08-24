WeChat Users Sue Donald Trump Administration Over The Threat to Ban Messaging App

As the apps owned by Chinese tech companies continue to be in the line of fire in many countries, including India and the US, a WeChat users group has sued the Donald Trump administration for what they call unconstitutional threats, the violation of the First Amendment free speech rights and that it is unfairly targeting the Chinese community in the US. This comes after the Trump administration had threatened to ban the popular instant messaging app in the country. The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

WeChat, often described as a super app at least within China for the options that it offers there, remains a very popular messaging app globally. It is used for text messages, sharing files and media and also for making payments. WeChat is owned by Chinese tech company Tencent. The Wall Street Journal reports that the lawsuit states WeChat is an essential app for many users. The Trump Administration earlier this month had issued an order which is believed to sanction any transaction between US based entities and WeChat app after September 20.