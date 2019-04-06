English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Apple iPhone XR Price Slash, Medical Data Leak, Android Q Beta 2 And More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Loading...
Apple Reduces iPhone XR Price in India as Promotional Offer, HDFC Customers Get Extra Cashback
Apple has slashed prices of the iPhone XR in India. Starting Friday, April 5 Apple authorised retail partners will sell the iPhone XR for a reduced price until stocks last.
Read More
Combating Fake News? Everything You Need to Know About New WhatsApp Privacy Settings For Groups
Arguably the world’s most popular instant messaging app, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp now has new tools for Groups on the platform. Specifically, you can now control who can add you to a WhatsApp Group.
Read More
PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genres Instead
Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene, the chief designer and conceptualiser of PUBG, has declared that he’s had enough, and will not be making PUBG 2. In fact, he will not be making another Battle Royale game, at least not for a while.
Read More
India’s Leaked Medical Data Could Have Been Sold or Damaged: Bob Diachenko
The authorities in a state in northern India uploaded a massive database of pregnancy-related sensitive records on to a server, connected it to the internet, and left it open for all, without any form of password protection.
Read More
OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
With OnePlus getting closer to make its next flagship official, a new case render has now given a closer look at the OnePlus 7. An alleged transparent case for the upcoming flagship killer shows various cut-outs including one at the top for the pop-up selfie camera.
Read More
JioSaavn, Gaana Slash Annual Subscription Prices by 70% to Compete Against Spotify And YouTube Music
JioSaavn and Gaana are making massive price-cuts in the wake of competition from YouTube Music and Spotify. Although monthly fees JioSaavn and Gaana haven’t changed, the annual fee for both these services sees a price drop of around 70 percent.
Read more
Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartphones
The new beta also includes something interesting that should arrive in the final version of Android Q. One of the developers from XDA has managed to unpack the product image from the second Android Q beta for the Google Pixel 3 XL and found a new app called “PixelThemesStub.
Read More
How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
Mobile photography has improved significantly over time, and there’s no denying of the same. With the meteoric rise of the smartphone turning them into necessary, everyday communication devices, phone cameras have brought the ability to take superior photos right to the fingertips of users.
Read More
Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Like many, I was quite intrigued by Xiaomi’s LED TV range when it first launched in India. While I wasn’t impressed with the company’s Patchwall UI, I found the overall TV performance and quality good enough for the asking price.
Read More
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: With Over 40 Million Daily Users, Can ShareChat Influence The Polls
ShareChat is one of the biggest social media networks in India. With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the company has raised money on multiple occasions with Xiaomi being one of the top investors. ShareChat also claims to have over 40 million daily active users as of January 2019.
Read More
Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
Facebook is on a cleansing spree. The social network is implementing measures and large-scale policy changes in many countries, including India, to counter the potential misuse of the platform.
Read More
Apple iPhone X Lineup Trial Production to Begin in Chennai Soon
The latest Apple iPhones are seemingly close to being assembled in India, reveals a report by Bloomberg. Foxconn, which is Apple’s assembly and production partner for its latest iPhones, is reportedly set to commence trial production of iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in India.
Read More
Apple has slashed prices of the iPhone XR in India. Starting Friday, April 5 Apple authorised retail partners will sell the iPhone XR for a reduced price until stocks last.
Read More
Combating Fake News? Everything You Need to Know About New WhatsApp Privacy Settings For Groups
Arguably the world’s most popular instant messaging app, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp now has new tools for Groups on the platform. Specifically, you can now control who can add you to a WhatsApp Group.
Read More
PUBG Chief Creator Will Not Make PUBG 2, To Experiment With Other Genres Instead
Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene, the chief designer and conceptualiser of PUBG, has declared that he’s had enough, and will not be making PUBG 2. In fact, he will not be making another Battle Royale game, at least not for a while.
Read More
India’s Leaked Medical Data Could Have Been Sold or Damaged: Bob Diachenko
The authorities in a state in northern India uploaded a massive database of pregnancy-related sensitive records on to a server, connected it to the internet, and left it open for all, without any form of password protection.
Read More
OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
With OnePlus getting closer to make its next flagship official, a new case render has now given a closer look at the OnePlus 7. An alleged transparent case for the upcoming flagship killer shows various cut-outs including one at the top for the pop-up selfie camera.
Read More
JioSaavn, Gaana Slash Annual Subscription Prices by 70% to Compete Against Spotify And YouTube Music
JioSaavn and Gaana are making massive price-cuts in the wake of competition from YouTube Music and Spotify. Although monthly fees JioSaavn and Gaana haven’t changed, the annual fee for both these services sees a price drop of around 70 percent.
Read more
Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartphones
The new beta also includes something interesting that should arrive in the final version of Android Q. One of the developers from XDA has managed to unpack the product image from the second Android Q beta for the Google Pixel 3 XL and found a new app called “PixelThemesStub.
Read More
How Phones are Using the Latest Ultra High Resolution Sensors to Rival DSLRs
Mobile photography has improved significantly over time, and there’s no denying of the same. With the meteoric rise of the smartphone turning them into necessary, everyday communication devices, phone cameras have brought the ability to take superior photos right to the fingertips of users.
Read More
Xiaomi’s Mi Soundbar is Not Fully Compatible With Its Own Mi TV LED Range
Like many, I was quite intrigued by Xiaomi’s LED TV range when it first launched in India. While I wasn’t impressed with the company’s Patchwall UI, I found the overall TV performance and quality good enough for the asking price.
Read More
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: With Over 40 Million Daily Users, Can ShareChat Influence The Polls
ShareChat is one of the biggest social media networks in India. With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the company has raised money on multiple occasions with Xiaomi being one of the top investors. ShareChat also claims to have over 40 million daily active users as of January 2019.
Read More
Cracking Down on Pro-BJP And Pro-Congress Pages Shows Facebook is Not Messing About
Facebook is on a cleansing spree. The social network is implementing measures and large-scale policy changes in many countries, including India, to counter the potential misuse of the platform.
Read More
Apple iPhone X Lineup Trial Production to Begin in Chennai Soon
The latest Apple iPhones are seemingly close to being assembled in India, reveals a report by Bloomberg. Foxconn, which is Apple’s assembly and production partner for its latest iPhones, is reportedly set to commence trial production of iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in India.
Read More
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pankaj Tripathi Thinks I Am A Creep, Says Janhvi Kapoor
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- Explaining AI's Role in Checking Fake News Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- Thalaivar 167: Pictures of Rajinikanth Film Leaked, Actor Issues Statement
- BCCI Ombudsman to Reconsider Quantum of Punishment for Sreesanth: SC
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results