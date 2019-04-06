Weekly Tech Recap: Apple iPhone XR Price Slash, Medical Data Leak, Android Q Beta 2 And More

Read More

Brendan ‘Playerunknown’ Greene, the chief designer and conceptualiser of PUBG, has declared that he’s had enough, and will not be making PUBG 2. In fact, he will not be making another Battle Royale game, at least not for a while.

The authorities in a state in northern India uploaded a massive database of pregnancy-related sensitive records on to a server, connected it to the internet, and left it open for all, without any form of password protection.









With OnePlus getting closer to make its next flagship official, a new case render has now given a closer look at the OnePlus 7. An alleged transparent case for the upcoming flagship killer shows various cut-outs including one at the top for the pop-up selfie camera.









JioSaavn and Gaana are making massive price-cuts in the wake of competition from YouTube Music and Spotify. Although monthly fees JioSaavn and Gaana haven’t changed, the annual fee for both these services sees a price drop of around 70 percent.

The new beta also includes something interesting that should arrive in the final version of Android Q. One of the developers from XDA has managed to unpack the product image from the second Android Q beta for the Google Pixel 3 XL and found a new app called “PixelThemesStub.

Mobile photography has improved significantly over time, and there’s no denying of the same. With the meteoric rise of the smartphone turning them into necessary, everyday communication devices, phone cameras have brought the ability to take superior photos right to the fingertips of users.

ShareChat is one of the biggest social media networks in India. With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, the company has raised money on multiple occasions with Xiaomi being one of the top investors. ShareChat also claims to have over 40 million daily active users as of January 2019.

Facebook is on a cleansing spree. The social network is implementing measures and large-scale policy changes in many countries, including India, to counter the potential misuse of the platform.

Apple has slashed prices of the iPhone XR in India. Starting Friday, April 5 Apple authorised retail partners will sell the iPhone XR for a reduced price until stocks last.Arguably the world’s most popular instant messaging app, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp now has new tools for Groups on the platform. Specifically, you can now control who can add you to a WhatsApp Group.Like many, I was quite intrigued by Xiaomi’s LED TV range when it first launched in India. While I wasn’t impressed with the company’s Patchwall UI, I found the overall TV performance and quality good enough for the asking price.The latest Apple iPhones are seemingly close to being assembled in India, reveals a report by Bloomberg. Foxconn, which is Apple’s assembly and production partner for its latest iPhones, is reportedly set to commence trial production of iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in India.