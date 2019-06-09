Weekly Tech Recap: Apple WWDC 2019, PUBG Lite, Redmi K20 India Launch and More

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Expected to Launch on June 11, Here’s Everything we Know

The OnePlus 7 Pro will finally be available in Xiaomi’s next launch is already lined up. After announcing the new Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in China, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be launching Mi Band 4 next week. According to a post on Weibo by the company’s Mijia brand, the new Mi Band will be launched on June 11.

iPadOS at WWDC 2019: You Wanted iOS And macOS to Merge, But Apple Has Instead Erected a Third Pivot

No one saw this coming. Admit it. You were the one clamoring for iOS apps to be made available on macOS for Mac computing devices, and usher in the era of consolidation for Apple’s iOS for iPhones and iPads with macOS for iMacs, Macs and the MacBook lineup.

Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch

A couple of months back Google announced Stadia, its cloud-based gaming service, that would allow users to stream games onto their televisions, PCs, and smartphones without the requirement of expensive hardware. The company has opened up and revealed more information about the upcoming service.

Apple iOS 13 New Features: Dark Mode, Swipe Typing, Performance and Other Improvements

Apple has officially unveiled iOS 13, beginning the mobile OS segment of WWDC by taking a smooth dig at "the other folks" (read: Google's Android). The new operating system brings with itself the much-vaunted Dark Mode, which implements a dark theme across all system apps.

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Review: Your Weapon of Choice, in The War Against an Unseen Enemy

Just how much power is enough power? That is the question we ask again, as yet another Dyson vacuum cleaner pretty much improves on the under-the-hood grunt and therefore offers even better performance as a result. Is your home clean enough? Well, you can trust the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro to find and eliminate dust from the corners of your room, that you probably didn’t imagine to be this dusty.

PUBG Lite is Coming to India, Everything You Need to Know

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Lite is finally making its way to India. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game has been confirmed to soon release in one of the biggest markets for the battle royale game.

These Are The Apple iPhones and iPads That Will Get iOS 13 and iPadOS: Is Your iPhone or iPad on The List?

Apple announced its next-gen mobile operating system at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC). The iOS 13 update is going to arrive with new features like a system-wide dark mode, improved keyboard typing with swipe functionality, improved Apple Maps, a single sign-in feature and more.

Redmi K20, K20 Pro Expected to Launch in India by July

Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphones under the Redmi brand last week in China, and now company VP and India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the handsets are going to launch in India in about six weeks. This means that we can expect them to launch in the month of July.

China Has Already Awarded 5G Licenses, While Mobile Operators in India Debate The 5G Spectrum Price

Just days after after telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that the trials for 5G mobile networks will begin in the next 100 days and the spectrum will be auctioned before the end of the year, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has said that the planned base price of the 5G auction is too high. This could delay the 5G rollout plans for India’s largest telecom companies, Vodafone-Idea Airtel and Reliance Jio.

OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog

Just days after promising a software update to fix the phantom touch issue that a lot of OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone users were reporting on various platforms, the smartphone company has delivered on the promise. The OnePlus 7 Pro is now getting the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update, which is expected to fix the touchscreen issues, including the unintended touch response that was common in some OnePlus 7 Pro units.

PUBG Mobile: Everything you Need to Know About the new Team Deathmatch Mode

Tencent Games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. While it was reported that the 0.13.0 update would arrive on May 31, it seems that we might have to wait for sometime. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta, so we do know what all can be expected when the update starts rolling out for all users.

Delhi HC to Hear Asus' Plea Against Zenfone Trademark Injunction on July 10

The Delhi High Court has issued an interim injunction on Asus Technologies Pvt Ltd., which prevents the company from selling, offering and advertising any device bearing Zen, Zenfone and any other name related to these terms. The court ruling came into effect on May 29, and remains effective for eight weeks until July 24.

Dealing in Cryptocurrency in India Could Soon Land You in Jail for 10 Years

Holding, selling or dealing in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin could soon land you in jail for 10 years. The "Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2019" draft has proposed 10-year prison sentence for persons who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies.

Android Q Beta 4 Released for Pixel Devices, Here’s Everything That is new

Google has started pushing out Beta 4 for the upcoming Android Q update. The new beta brings some new additions to the mobile OS as well as brings support for the new Pixel 3a and 3a XL devices. Developers can also start testing the final compatibility of their apps thanks to the standard API level (29) and the official SDK. Apps that take advantage of the latest operating system can be published to the Play Store for Q Beta devices.

