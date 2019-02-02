English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More

A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.

News18.com

Updated:February 2, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Loading...
Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: The Renewed Challenge to Take on Xiaomi Starts Off Well

Last year was truly unique for Samsung. The smartphone giant was wading through murky waters. It was unchartered territory for a company that has more often than not set the benchmark in the Android smartphone space.

Read More

Gmail for iOS, Android Gets New Material Theme: Everything Need to Know

Pretty soon you will be getting a new design update for your Gmail app residing on your Android and iOS devices. Google is bringing its new latest Material design to the popular email app which is similar to some of the elements you might have seen on Google Assistant, stock Android 9.0 Pie and the recently updated G-Suite set of apps.

Read More

Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth

The Government of India has announced the Digital Villages initiative, during the Budget 2019. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the initiative to connect as many as 1 lakh villages with the digital services offered by the Government, within the next five years. Goyal went on to say that the Jan Dhan Yojna, the Aadhaar scheme and the penetration of mobile phones have become “game changers”.

Read More

Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer

The Personal Data Protection Bill is expected to be tabled in the Indian Parliament this summer, after the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Back in July last year, retired Indian Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna -led committee, formed with the idea to create a powerful data protection law in India, has submitted its draft bill to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).

Read More

PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5,75,000 Register For India's Biggest Mobile Gaming Tournament

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is currently underway. In an unprecedented count, the tournament has received 575,000 registrations, a humongous number for a mobile Esports tournament in India. This proves the widespread support for PUBG MOBILE and the loyal enthusiasts playing the game.

Read more

Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal

One of the prominent and probably an important announcement was made around artificial intelligence (AI). Goyal announced that a national centre for artificial intelligence is under consideration. Along with that a national AI portal will be developed soon.

Read More

Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India For Rs 37,999

The Honor View 20 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999. The company has announced three colour variants - Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Honor has already confirmed that the View 20 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Read More

Apple FaceTime Bug Lets You to Hear Audio Before the Call is Answered

A major bug has been identified in Apple’s popular audio and video calling service FaceTime. According to a report, the bug basically goes into motion when you make a call via the FaceTime app. As soon as a person makes a call, they can immediately start hearing audio from the receiver’s end, even before the call has been accepted.

Read More

Here’s Why PUBG Mobile is the Most Popular Game in India

When it comes to the gaming industry, India is not a popular name, especially in the console and PC segments. However, when it comes to mobile gaming, the country has managed to be one of the top five nations in terms of the number of users

Read More

iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean

When Apple had warned earlier this month that the iPhone sales were expected to be lower than estimates for the quarter ending December, it did come as a shock. Which is why the latest earnings numbers, formally released now by the Cupertino based company, don’t come as a shock anymore.

Read More

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram