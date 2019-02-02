Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More

Read More









Pretty soon you will be getting a new design update for your Gmail app residing on your Android and iOS devices. Google is bringing its new latest Material design to the popular email app which is similar to some of the elements you might have seen on Google Assistant, stock Android 9.0 Pie and the recently updated G-Suite set of apps.

Read More

The Government of India has announced the Digital Villages initiative, during the Budget 2019. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the initiative to connect as many as 1 lakh villages with the digital services offered by the Government, within the next five years. Goyal went on to say that the Jan Dhan Yojna, the Aadhaar scheme and the penetration of mobile phones have become “game changers”.

Read More









The Personal Data Protection Bill is expected to be tabled in the Indian Parliament this summer, after the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Back in July last year, retired Indian Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna -led committee, formed with the idea to create a powerful data protection law in India, has submitted its draft bill to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).









Read More

The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is currently underway. In an unprecedented count, the tournament has received 575,000 registrations, a humongous number for a mobile Esports tournament in India. This proves the widespread support for PUBG MOBILE and the loyal enthusiasts playing the game.









Read more

One of the prominent and probably an important announcement was made around artificial intelligence (AI). Goyal announced that a national centre for artificial intelligence is under consideration. Along with that a national AI portal will be developed soon.

Read More

The Honor View 20 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999. The company has announced three colour variants - Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Honor has already confirmed that the View 20 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.

Read More

A major bug has been identified in Apple’s popular audio and video calling service FaceTime. According to a report, the bug basically goes into motion when you make a call via the FaceTime app. As soon as a person makes a call, they can immediately start hearing audio from the receiver’s end, even before the call has been accepted.









Read More









When it comes to the gaming industry, India is not a popular name, especially in the console and PC segments. However, when it comes to mobile gaming, the country has managed to be one of the top five nations in terms of the number of users

Read More

When Apple had warned earlier this month that the iPhone sales were expected to be lower than estimates for the quarter ending December, it did come as a shock. Which is why the latest earnings numbers, formally released now by the Cupertino based company, don’t come as a shock anymore.

Read More

Last year was truly unique for Samsung. The smartphone giant was wading through murky waters. It was unchartered territory for a company that has more often than not set the benchmark in the Android smartphone space.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.