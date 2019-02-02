English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Loading...
Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: The Renewed Challenge to Take on Xiaomi Starts Off Well
Last year was truly unique for Samsung. The smartphone giant was wading through murky waters. It was unchartered territory for a company that has more often than not set the benchmark in the Android smartphone space.
Read More
Gmail for iOS, Android Gets New Material Theme: Everything Need to Know
Pretty soon you will be getting a new design update for your Gmail app residing on your Android and iOS devices. Google is bringing its new latest Material design to the popular email app which is similar to some of the elements you might have seen on Google Assistant, stock Android 9.0 Pie and the recently updated G-Suite set of apps.
Read More
Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
The Government of India has announced the Digital Villages initiative, during the Budget 2019. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the initiative to connect as many as 1 lakh villages with the digital services offered by the Government, within the next five years. Goyal went on to say that the Jan Dhan Yojna, the Aadhaar scheme and the penetration of mobile phones have become “game changers”.
Read More
Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
The Personal Data Protection Bill is expected to be tabled in the Indian Parliament this summer, after the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Back in July last year, retired Indian Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna -led committee, formed with the idea to create a powerful data protection law in India, has submitted its draft bill to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).
Read More
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5,75,000 Register For India's Biggest Mobile Gaming Tournament
The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is currently underway. In an unprecedented count, the tournament has received 575,000 registrations, a humongous number for a mobile Esports tournament in India. This proves the widespread support for PUBG MOBILE and the loyal enthusiasts playing the game.
Read more
Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
One of the prominent and probably an important announcement was made around artificial intelligence (AI). Goyal announced that a national centre for artificial intelligence is under consideration. Along with that a national AI portal will be developed soon.
Read More
Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India For Rs 37,999
The Honor View 20 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999. The company has announced three colour variants - Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Honor has already confirmed that the View 20 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.
Read More
Apple FaceTime Bug Lets You to Hear Audio Before the Call is Answered
A major bug has been identified in Apple’s popular audio and video calling service FaceTime. According to a report, the bug basically goes into motion when you make a call via the FaceTime app. As soon as a person makes a call, they can immediately start hearing audio from the receiver’s end, even before the call has been accepted.
Read More
Here’s Why PUBG Mobile is the Most Popular Game in India
When it comes to the gaming industry, India is not a popular name, especially in the console and PC segments. However, when it comes to mobile gaming, the country has managed to be one of the top five nations in terms of the number of users
Read More
iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean
When Apple had warned earlier this month that the iPhone sales were expected to be lower than estimates for the quarter ending December, it did come as a shock. Which is why the latest earnings numbers, formally released now by the Cupertino based company, don’t come as a shock anymore.
Read More
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Last year was truly unique for Samsung. The smartphone giant was wading through murky waters. It was unchartered territory for a company that has more often than not set the benchmark in the Android smartphone space.
Read More
Gmail for iOS, Android Gets New Material Theme: Everything Need to Know
Pretty soon you will be getting a new design update for your Gmail app residing on your Android and iOS devices. Google is bringing its new latest Material design to the popular email app which is similar to some of the elements you might have seen on Google Assistant, stock Android 9.0 Pie and the recently updated G-Suite set of apps.
Read More
Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
The Government of India has announced the Digital Villages initiative, during the Budget 2019. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced the initiative to connect as many as 1 lakh villages with the digital services offered by the Government, within the next five years. Goyal went on to say that the Jan Dhan Yojna, the Aadhaar scheme and the penetration of mobile phones have become “game changers”.
Read More
Data Privacy Day: What to Expect When The Personal Data Protection Bill Gets Tabled This Summer
The Personal Data Protection Bill is expected to be tabled in the Indian Parliament this summer, after the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Back in July last year, retired Indian Supreme Court Justice BN Srikrishna -led committee, formed with the idea to create a powerful data protection law in India, has submitted its draft bill to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY).
Read More
PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: 5,75,000 Register For India's Biggest Mobile Gaming Tournament
The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is currently underway. In an unprecedented count, the tournament has received 575,000 registrations, a humongous number for a mobile Esports tournament in India. This proves the widespread support for PUBG MOBILE and the loyal enthusiasts playing the game.
Read more
Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
One of the prominent and probably an important announcement was made around artificial intelligence (AI). Goyal announced that a national centre for artificial intelligence is under consideration. Along with that a national AI portal will be developed soon.
Read More
Honor View 20 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India For Rs 37,999
The Honor View 20 price in India starts at Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant, while its 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 45,999. The company has announced three colour variants - Phantom Blue, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options. Honor has already confirmed that the View 20 will be available exclusively via Amazon India.
Read More
Apple FaceTime Bug Lets You to Hear Audio Before the Call is Answered
A major bug has been identified in Apple’s popular audio and video calling service FaceTime. According to a report, the bug basically goes into motion when you make a call via the FaceTime app. As soon as a person makes a call, they can immediately start hearing audio from the receiver’s end, even before the call has been accepted.
Read More
Here’s Why PUBG Mobile is the Most Popular Game in India
When it comes to the gaming industry, India is not a popular name, especially in the console and PC segments. However, when it comes to mobile gaming, the country has managed to be one of the top five nations in terms of the number of users
Read More
iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean
When Apple had warned earlier this month that the iPhone sales were expected to be lower than estimates for the quarter ending December, it did come as a shock. Which is why the latest earnings numbers, formally released now by the Cupertino based company, don’t come as a shock anymore.
Read More
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results