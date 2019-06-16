Weekly Tech Recap: E3 2019, Mi Band 4, Google Pixel 4, London Tech Week and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
You May Not Know What Ice Cream You Want, But Microsoft and Their AI do
Is Artificial Intelligence really better at judging what humans want? Microsoft continues to bet big on artificial intelligence (AI), including in the retail sector. The company has shown off a rather versatile capability of its AI, at the London Tech Week 2019. At an ice cream kiosk. Yes, you read that right.
Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display Launched; Price, Features, and More
Samsung has launched the fourth addition to its Galaxy M-series which kicked off early this year. The new Galaxy M40 was announced today for the Indian market and features a triple camera at the back, a punch hole display or what Samsung calls an Infinity-O display, and screen sound technology that enables the display to produce audio through vibrations.
OnePlus 7 Review: Maintaining the “Affordable Flagship” Legacy
OnePlus has become quite a reliable name in the smartphone industry. Year after year, the company has improved on its products and has gradually gained success. This time around though, things are different. While most smartphone makers brought mini or compact versions of their flagship phones, OnePlus took an opposite route.
E3 2019: Best Games feat. Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5 and More
E3 2019 announcements have been made, and the gaming week extravaganza has not disappointed us. With headliners stealing the show the way we expected them to, and some regular announcements bringing in the expected updates, E3 2019 has revealed an impressive list of games that will release through 2019 and 2020.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
At a special event in China, Xiaomi unveiled a bunch of new products. The most popular, and highly anticipated one was the Mi Band 4. Successor to last year model, the new Mi Band 4 is said to be smarter offers a better-looking design.
5G Could Have a Bigger Impact Than Any Technology Since Electricity: Telefonica O2’s Derek McManus
There is a lot of conversation around the 5G mobile networks globally, including in India. The UK has been one of the first countries to commercially roll-out 5G for its customers, with operators EE already offering 5G in a number of cities, with Vodafone and 3 UK expected to join in the coming months. But is 5G really worth the hype?
These Xiaomi and Redmi Handsets are Getting Android Q in 2019
When it comes to software updates, Xiaomi has been quick to deliver new features to its customers. However, when it comes to updating the Android version itself, the company has been a little slow. A majority of Xiaomi devices are now finally on Android 9.0 Pie.
E3 2019: Microsoft’s Next-Gen 'Project Scarlett' Console to Launch in 2020
Microsoft Corp on Sunday unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, known as “Project Scarlett,” which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season. The device will be four times more powerful than the Xbox One X console and be powered by an Advanced Micro Devices chip, the company said during its Xbox E3 conference in Los Angeles.
OnePlus 6T Available for Rs 27,999 During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest
Right before the launch of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the company had announced a special price for the outgoing model, the OnePlus 6T. The 8GB variant with 128GB internal storage had received a price cut and was selling for Rs 32,999. Amazon is hosting its Fab Phones Fest sale starting today and the handset has yet again received a price cut.
PUBG Mobile: Here are Five Tips to Improve Your Shooting Skills
As exciting and addictive it is, PUBG Mobile is still one of the leading mobile games, especially in India. I have been an avid player and while I am not even close to being a professional, I have played the game long enough to get my basics right. Today I am going to list down some really obvious and simple tips that can help you improve your gameplay, specifically shooting down enemies.
Q&A With Tech Nation’s Mike Jackson: Joining an Incubator is The Best Route For a Startup
Technology is not just about gadgets that you can buy and the software that you may use on these gadgets, at home, and in office. There is a great deal of focus on digital tech that may be able to solve problems which otherwise may remain not tackled. Startups play a critical role in that space, and the United Kingdom has been playing a leading role in ensuring that digital tech gets the promotion it needs.
Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on June 17; Expected Price, Features and More
After the Black Shark 2, we have yet another gaming smartphone making its way to India. ZTE’s sub-brand, Nubia, will be launching the all-new Red Magic 3 this month and the company has confirmed that it has officially tied up with Flipkart for an e-Commerce partnership.
Google Pixel 4 Teased Months Before Official Launch, Everything we Know so Far
Google announced affordable versions of the Pixel 3 earlier this year, but it is still due to launch the new and more advanced Pixel 4 series. As usual, rumours and speculations have started to flood the internet giving us an early insight as to how the new handsets might look like.
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fact Check: Did ‘Game of Thrones’ Copy Arya Stark Slaying the Night King Sequence from an Indian Show?
- Karthik, Chahal and Shankar Visit Manchester United
- Meet the Sufi Singer Who Wants to Mix Rap with Her Music
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
- #FactCheck: Did Super Mario Creator Really Tweet Picture of Mario and Luigi Kissing?
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s