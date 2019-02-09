English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2-min read

Weekly Tech Recap: Facebook Turns 15, Bose Sleepbuds Review, Galaxy S9+ Price Cut and More

A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.

News18.com

Updated:February 9, 2019, 11:19 AM IST
Weekly Tech Recap: Facebook Turns 15, Bose Sleepbuds Review, Galaxy S9+ Price Cut and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?

It is believed that Apple has $250 billion in cash lying around to splurge. Blow it on buying something fancy, would be the urge. But that’s exactly what Apple wouldn’t do.

Read More

Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of

“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night,” the words of English poet and painter, William Blake. But if the final link in the chain, the sleep isn’t satisfactory, then there could be a problem.

Read More

PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge Coming Soon With the Ability to Earn UC Currency

For those who don’t know, you need to pay actual money to get UC which you can use to buy clothes and skins for weapons and automobiles. It is expected that update 0.11.0 will bring the new Bonus Challenge.

Read More

Facebook at 15: Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Spend $3.7 Billion to Make Social Network More Secure

It has been a long time coming. On the 15-year anniversary of the popular social network, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company will spend more than $3.7 billion this year to improve the safety and security on the platform.

Read More

Mumbai Teen Commits Suicide When Refused New Smartphone to Play PUBG

While the PUBG craze has taken over gamers in India, it is also facing a lot of backlash as it is leading to video-game addiction and in some cases, suicide.

Read more

Randi Zuckerberg Left Facebook Because She Hated Being The Only Woman In The Room

In an interview, Randi Zuckerberg has revealed why she wasn’t very pleased about working at Facebook. After joining the Social Media giant in 2004 at the request of her brother Mark Zuckerberg, she was assigned to work in the fledgling live streaming department.

Read More

Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000

Samsung’s flagship handset, the Galaxy S9+ has got an official price cut in India. While the company hasn’t officially announced the price update, the online store now shows that the 64GB variant of the S9+ is now available at Rs 57,900 instead of the original Rs 64,900 price tag.

Read More

Will Touch ID be Back in The Next iPhone? Patent Filing Suggests Entire Display Will Detect Fingerprints

Everything comes a full circle, doesn’t it? The Touch ID fingerprint sensor was sidelined from the iPhone line-up since the all-display design of the iPhone X and subsequently the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.

Read More

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: Modern Design Meets Basic Functionality, But Does it Succeed?

To regain lost glory, the Korean tech giant announced an India-first smartphone series, the Galaxy M. According to the company, the new range is targeted at millennials with a focus on design, dual-camera and battery life.

Read More

TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up

Rubbishing claims that the new broadcast tariff regime would increase bill amounts of cable TV and DTH subscribers, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday said the new framework may actually decrease TV bills.

Read More

