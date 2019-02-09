English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Facebook Turns 15, Bose Sleepbuds Review, Galaxy S9+ Price Cut and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Loading...
Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
It is believed that Apple has $250 billion in cash lying around to splurge. Blow it on buying something fancy, would be the urge. But that’s exactly what Apple wouldn’t do.
Read More
Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night,” the words of English poet and painter, William Blake. But if the final link in the chain, the sleep isn’t satisfactory, then there could be a problem.
Read More
PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge Coming Soon With the Ability to Earn UC Currency
For those who don’t know, you need to pay actual money to get UC which you can use to buy clothes and skins for weapons and automobiles. It is expected that update 0.11.0 will bring the new Bonus Challenge.
Read More
Facebook at 15: Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Spend $3.7 Billion to Make Social Network More Secure
It has been a long time coming. On the 15-year anniversary of the popular social network, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company will spend more than $3.7 billion this year to improve the safety and security on the platform.
Read More
Mumbai Teen Commits Suicide When Refused New Smartphone to Play PUBG
While the PUBG craze has taken over gamers in India, it is also facing a lot of backlash as it is leading to video-game addiction and in some cases, suicide.
Read more
Randi Zuckerberg Left Facebook Because She Hated Being The Only Woman In The Room
In an interview, Randi Zuckerberg has revealed why she wasn’t very pleased about working at Facebook. After joining the Social Media giant in 2004 at the request of her brother Mark Zuckerberg, she was assigned to work in the fledgling live streaming department.
Read More
Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
Samsung’s flagship handset, the Galaxy S9+ has got an official price cut in India. While the company hasn’t officially announced the price update, the online store now shows that the 64GB variant of the S9+ is now available at Rs 57,900 instead of the original Rs 64,900 price tag.
Read More
Will Touch ID be Back in The Next iPhone? Patent Filing Suggests Entire Display Will Detect Fingerprints
Everything comes a full circle, doesn’t it? The Touch ID fingerprint sensor was sidelined from the iPhone line-up since the all-display design of the iPhone X and subsequently the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: Modern Design Meets Basic Functionality, But Does it Succeed?
To regain lost glory, the Korean tech giant announced an India-first smartphone series, the Galaxy M. According to the company, the new range is targeted at millennials with a focus on design, dual-camera and battery life.
Read More
TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
Rubbishing claims that the new broadcast tariff regime would increase bill amounts of cable TV and DTH subscribers, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday said the new framework may actually decrease TV bills.
Read More
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
It is believed that Apple has $250 billion in cash lying around to splurge. Blow it on buying something fancy, would be the urge. But that’s exactly what Apple wouldn’t do.
Read More
Bose Sleepbuds Review: This is What Sweet Dreams Are Made of
“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night,” the words of English poet and painter, William Blake. But if the final link in the chain, the sleep isn’t satisfactory, then there could be a problem.
Read More
PUBG Mobile Bonus Challenge Coming Soon With the Ability to Earn UC Currency
For those who don’t know, you need to pay actual money to get UC which you can use to buy clothes and skins for weapons and automobiles. It is expected that update 0.11.0 will bring the new Bonus Challenge.
Read More
Facebook at 15: Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Spend $3.7 Billion to Make Social Network More Secure
It has been a long time coming. On the 15-year anniversary of the popular social network, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company will spend more than $3.7 billion this year to improve the safety and security on the platform.
Read More
Mumbai Teen Commits Suicide When Refused New Smartphone to Play PUBG
While the PUBG craze has taken over gamers in India, it is also facing a lot of backlash as it is leading to video-game addiction and in some cases, suicide.
Read more
Randi Zuckerberg Left Facebook Because She Hated Being The Only Woman In The Room
In an interview, Randi Zuckerberg has revealed why she wasn’t very pleased about working at Facebook. After joining the Social Media giant in 2004 at the request of her brother Mark Zuckerberg, she was assigned to work in the fledgling live streaming department.
Read More
Good Time to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S9+, as Prices Have Been Slashed By Rs 7,000
Samsung’s flagship handset, the Galaxy S9+ has got an official price cut in India. While the company hasn’t officially announced the price update, the online store now shows that the 64GB variant of the S9+ is now available at Rs 57,900 instead of the original Rs 64,900 price tag.
Read More
Will Touch ID be Back in The Next iPhone? Patent Filing Suggests Entire Display Will Detect Fingerprints
Everything comes a full circle, doesn’t it? The Touch ID fingerprint sensor was sidelined from the iPhone line-up since the all-display design of the iPhone X and subsequently the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: Modern Design Meets Basic Functionality, But Does it Succeed?
To regain lost glory, the Korean tech giant announced an India-first smartphone series, the Galaxy M. According to the company, the new range is targeted at millennials with a focus on design, dual-camera and battery life.
Read More
TRAI Expects Channel Prices to Reduce, as it Refutes Report Which Confirms Cable And DTH Bills Have Gone up
Rubbishing claims that the new broadcast tariff regime would increase bill amounts of cable TV and DTH subscribers, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday said the new framework may actually decrease TV bills.
Read More
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Another Priya Prakash Varrier Scene from Oru Adaar Love Goes Viral, See Here
- Rahul and Panchal Put India A in Control Against England Lions
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
- EA Sports Announces New Content for FIFA 19 as the UEFA Champions League Returns For Knockout Stages
- Australia School Bars Girl for Nose Piercing, Twitter Asks Sushma Swaraj to End 'Hindu Discrimination'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results