Weekly Tech Recap: First Black Hole Image, Disney Plus, OnePlus 7 Pro and More

Will Huawei Become Apple’s Unlikely Supplier of 5G Modems for Upcoming iPhones?





Internet service provider ACT Fibernet has just forayed into the TV streaming business by launching its first product. Called the ACT Stream TV 4K, the device is basically an Android TV box that can be connected to your TV. It is Android TV-based and runs on the latest 9.0 Pie version, making it one of the few devices to have the latest update.

Huawei has launched the P30 Pro (image gallery) and P30 Lite smartphones in India. The P30 lineup forms the latest lineup of flagship devices from the Chinese OEM, and was initially unveiled last month.









Black Hole Image Revealed to Public for the First Time Ever









The first photograph ever of a black hole has been revealed to the public. Shep Doeleman, director of the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) and Center for Astrophysics, revealed the first glimpse of the black hole at the special conference broadcast by the National Science Foundation (NSF), United States of America.









OnePlus is expected to refresh its flagship device this year and rumours around the upcoming OnePlus 7 are coming in rather frequently. We have multiple leaked cases confirming that the handset will have a full-screen display, triple camera at the back and a pop-up selfie camera.

The rise and expansion of mobile gaming through titles such as PUBG Mobile can revive interest in PC gaming, and thereby drive up PC component sales, believes Prakash Mallya, vice-president and managing director of marketing at Intel India.

Realme 3 Pro the successor to the Realme 2 Pro is all set to launch in India on 22nd of April at 12:30 PM. Earlier during the launch of Realme 3 smartphone, Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India confirmed that the company will launch the Realme 3 Pro in the month of April.

Amazon reportedly has a dedicated team of employees that are listening to voice recordings obtained from Amazon Echo owners. The report comes from Bloomberg which suggests that the recordings are used for improving the capabilities of the voice assistant where they are transcribed, annotated, and fed back into the software.

It has been a long time coming, and Disney has finally confirmed that it is jumping into the video streaming wars. The Disney+ service is set to launch on 12 November and will be priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Disney+ will compete with the established players such as Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, HBO Now and Showtime, to name a few.

The voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway, but the lead-up to what is being billed as the most hard-fought elections in India in years has hardly been smooth for social media companies.

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Arriving Next Week With Spectate Mode, Darkest Night Mode and More

As smartphone manufacturers gear up their 5G deployment plans in the quest to be ahead, or at least at par with the competition, Apple finds itself in a bit of a spot at the moment. Samsung, Apple’s most notable rival for the longest time, has already released a 5G variant of its Galaxy S10 flagship, using Qualcomm’s X50 modem to deliver ultra-fast gigabit-class internet speeds.PUBG mania continues as we just found out that the Internet Freedom Foundation or IFF, has filed a PIL against the recent ban of PUBG Mobile that was implemented in the state of Gujarat.Google has announced that any phone running on Android 7.0 and above can now be used as a physical security key for two-factor authentication (2FA). Essentially this means that when someone wants to use a physical device to verify their login, they can just use their Android phone instead of using a thumb drive.After releasing update 0.12.0 in beta, PUBG Mobile is finally going to roll out the stable version of the update. Tencent has officially revealed in a press statement that it will be bringing the new update next week.