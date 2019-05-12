English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Apple iOS 13 Launch Date, Leaks, Expected Features: Everything We Know So Far
iOS 13 launch is possibly just about a month away, and regular leaks in the past few weeks have revealed a lot about the new Apple mobile OS. The new platform is expected to offer a few essential interface tweaks, along with changes to long-standing native applications.
Asphalt 9, Other Gameloft Titles Among First to Get Xbox Live Support on iOS, Android
The first games on iOS and Android to receive Xbox Live integration are here, and they are three of Gameloft’s more popular titles — Dragon Mania Legends, Asphalt 9: Legends and Asphalt 8: Airborne.
Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Launched; Price, Specifications and More
As expected, Google has announced the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL at the ongoing I/O 2019 developer conference. The new Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are more affordable versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Google I/O 2019: Android Q Beta 3 Gets Dark Mode, Focus Mode, 5G Support And More
The Google I/O keynote has come to an end and while there were a number of new announcements, the most prominent one was around Android. Sadly, we still don’t have a name, but Android 10 Q Beta 3 is rolling out starting today for a total of 21 phones include all the Pixels.
Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
The bad start for the Galaxy Fold could just have reached a stage which can perhaps be best described as a mercy killing. Samsung has confirmed that it is indefinitely delaying the shipments of the Galaxy Fold, the $2,000 phone which has been beset with problems first reported by many reviewers in the US.
Google Nest Hub Max Comes With Cameras, Mics and Internet, and That's a Big Problem
The Nest brand, under Google, will be the flag-bearer of the company’s smart home endeavours in the future. Launched yesterday, the Nest Hub Max is Google’s most wholesome smart home product so far, showing intent from Google in making a future-proof centrepiece of ambient home technology.
PUBG Mobile Addiction: Four Out of Ten Indians Want Ban on Popular Battle Royale Game And Tobacco
Amid the controversy over restrictions on the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Gujarat, a new study has found that about 40 percent of Indians want a complete ban on cigarettes, marijuana, e-cigarettes, violent video games and online betting.
Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Product With Triple Camera, Could Soon Launch the Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite
We could see Xiaomi announcing a new product in India very soon as it recently released a teaser with a triple camera, dual camera and single camera modules. From what we know, the company could be preparing for its next Android One device, the Mi A3.
Airtel 4G Hotspot Monthly Rental With 50GB Data Now Available For Rs 399 Per Month
Airtel has slashed the pricing for its monthly rental plan for its 4G Hotspot consumers. It is now offering 50GB of data per month at Rs 399 rental. Users still need to purchase the device separately in case they don’t have one yet.
Google Pixel 3a XL Review: The Best Camera Phone You Can Buy Below Rs 45,000
The premium smartphone category has changed over the years. We now have high-end phones with prices tipping over the 1 lac price point then there are 'affordable flagships' which are not as pricey, but offer high- end features. Apple has the iPhone XR, Samsung has the Galaxy S10e, even Huawei has the P30 and yesterday, Google launched the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.
Realme X GeekBench Listing Confirms Snapdragon 710 SoC With 8GB RAM
Leaks around the Realme X continue with the latest one coming from a benchmark listing. A Realme handset with model number RMX1901 has been spotted on Geekbench which features a Snapdragon 710 processor, 8GB of RAM and running on Android 9.0 Pie.
Tata Sky Broadband Now Available in 20 Cities With Plans Starting Rs 999 For Unlimited Usage
Tata Sky, a brand that you would perhaps better remember for the direct to home (DTH) connections, is making its presence felt in the home broadband space as well. Tata Sky Broadband has now added three new cities to the list of cities it is now offering services in—Lucknow, Navi Mumbai and Surat.
