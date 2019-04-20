English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, TikTok Ban, Disney+ Content on Hotstar, and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral Fire: YouTube's Algorithms Struggled to Distinguish This From 9/11 Attacks
Google-owned YouTube is in hot water again. The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms designed to counter fake news have gone wrong. As the world looked on in horror at the fire tearing apart the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, YouTube's automated fact check panel that accompanied the videos of the Cathedral fire began informing viewers about the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.
Game of Thrones Season 8: Best Ways to Avoid Spoilers
Game of Thrones’ final season is now upon us, with the first episode having aired already. However, if you have not been able to chance upon it already, and reckon that you won’t get to see it for some time (we can’t understand what could be so urgent, anyway), we’ve got some of the choicest tips for you to avoid season spoilers.
Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
There have been rumours around a pair of affordable Pixel smartphones and it seems that they are almost confirmed. According to reports Google will be announcing the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL at its annual I/O developers conference.
Huawei P30 Pro Review: Google Pixel 4, The Ball is in Your Court Now
There is something slightly unique about Huawei’s flagship rotation policy. When the Mate 20 Pro was launched late last year, it became the flagship and truly deserved the mantle too. A few months down the line, the P-series has been updated, and clearly, Huawei has thrown the kitchen sink at the P30 Pro packing it with the sort of features that really mean it now takes over the mantle from the Mate 20 Pro
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
As the launch date of the OnePlus 7 gets closer, we are getting more information around the upcoming ‘flagship killer’. From what we have heard, OnePlus will be launching three devices this time- OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, on May 14.
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0: Update Rollout Begins, Here are the Complete Patch Notes and Details
PUBG Mobile has released the new 0.12.0 update for users globally. The new update brings new modes like Zombie: Darkest Night as well as a host of features such as being able to spectate matches of your friends. With the release of the 0.12.0 update, the Event mode has been replaced by EvoGround, which is where you'll find the new Survive Till Dawn 2 as well as the new Darkest Night modes.
TikTok Ban: Are Steps Taken to Monitor the Platform Too Little, Too Late?
Video-centric social media app TikTok has just received a significant blow, as the Madras High Court has issued a directive to the Government of India to ban downloads of the app in India. The Government has in turn asked Apple and Google to disable the downloads of the TikTok app from the App Store and the Play Store respectively.
Disney+ Content Will be Available in India via Hotstar at no Extra Cost
Hotstar is reportedly going to offer Disney+ content at no extra cost. According to a report, Indian customers will be able to stream Disney+ content directly via Hotstar by paying for the existing Premium plans.
Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
After months of unnecessary bickering, Amazon and Google have finally decided to let bygones be bygones. With the two tech giants finally deciding to become friends again, it is indeed is great news for us consumers.
These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update, Is Your Phone on The List
Xiaomi is expected to announce MIUI 11 at some point during this year. While we only have little information about the upcoming update, we do know that Xiaomi is planning for a more uniform applied design language.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera, Dot Drop Notch Listed on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch the successor to the Redmi Y2 possibly the Redmi Y3 on April 24 in India. The smartphone is now being teased on Amazon.in via a dedicated page on the e-commerce site. There's also a ‘Notify Me' button that is live on the page taking registrations of interest.
Foldgate: The Samsung Galaxy Fold Has a Serious Problem With The Foldable Display
Samsung’s $1,980 (around Rs 1,37,600) foldable smartphone has a serious problem. The OLED foldable display, the party piece and the much-touted future of smartphones, is breaking within a couple of days of use. Just as the pre-orders for the phone have started in the US, the review devices shared with the media in that part of the world have started to break.
