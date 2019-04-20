Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, TikTok Ban, Disney+ Content on Hotstar, and More

Read more

















Game of Thrones’ final season is now upon us, with the first episode having aired already. However, if you have not been able to chance upon it already, and reckon that you won’t get to see it for some time (we can’t understand what could be so urgent, anyway), we’ve got some of the choicest tips for you to avoid season spoilers.

As the launch date of the OnePlus 7 gets closer, we are getting more information around the upcoming ‘flagship killer’. From what we have heard, OnePlus will be launching three devices this time- OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, on May 14.

Video-centric social media app TikTok has just received a significant blow, as the Madras High Court has issued a directive to the Government of India to ban downloads of the app in India. The Government has in turn asked Apple and Google to disable the downloads of the TikTok app from the App Store and the Play Store respectively.









Hotstar is reportedly going to offer Disney+ content at no extra cost. According to a report, Indian customers will be able to stream Disney+ content directly via Hotstar by paying for the existing Premium plans.

After months of unnecessary bickering, Amazon and Google have finally decided to let bygones be bygones. With the two tech giants finally deciding to become friends again, it is indeed is great news for us consumers.

Xiaomi is expected to announce MIUI 11 at some point during this year. While we only have little information about the upcoming update, we do know that Xiaomi is planning for a more uniform applied design language.

Samsung’s $1,980 (around Rs 1,37,600) foldable smartphone has a serious problem. The OLED foldable display, the party piece and the much-touted future of smartphones, is breaking within a couple of days of use. Just as the pre-orders for the phone have started in the US, the review devices shared with the media in that part of the world have started to break.

Google-owned YouTube is in hot water again. The artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms designed to counter fake news have gone wrong. As the world looked on in horror at the fire tearing apart the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, YouTube's automated fact check panel that accompanied the videos of the Cathedral fire began informing viewers about the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York.There have been rumours around a pair of affordable Pixel smartphones and it seems that they are almost confirmed. According to reports Google will be announcing the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL at its annual I/O developers conference.There is something slightly unique about Huawei’s flagship rotation policy. When the Mate 20 Pro was launched late last year, it became the flagship and truly deserved the mantle too. A few months down the line, the P-series has been updated, and clearly, Huawei has thrown the kitchen sink at the P30 Pro packing it with the sort of features that really mean it now takes over the mantle from the Mate 20 ProPUBG Mobile has released the new 0.12.0 update for users globally. The new update brings new modes like Zombie: Darkest Night as well as a host of features such as being able to spectate matches of your friends. With the release of the 0.12.0 update, the Event mode has been replaced by EvoGround, which is where you'll find the new Survive Till Dawn 2 as well as the new Darkest Night modes.Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch the successor to the Redmi Y2 possibly the Redmi Y3 on April 24 in India. The smartphone is now being teased on Amazon.in via a dedicated page on the e-commerce site. There's also a ‘Notify Me' button that is live on the page taking registrations of interest.