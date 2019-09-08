Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More

Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999

The Nokia 8.1 launched as one of the best mid-range smartphones in terms of design and performance, with stock Android being the icing on the cake. The handset is selling for a heavy discount and is listed at Rs 15,999 on the Nokia Online store. The Nokia 8.1 launched in India last year in December and came with a price tag of Rs 26,999.

Vodafone Minimum Recharge on Prepaid Reduced to Rs 20 Per Month: Report

Vodafone Idea is reportedly reducing the minimum recharge amount per user, which is mandatorily required to keep the SIM card alive. According to reports across the internet, the minimum recharge amount is being reduced from Rs 35 to Rs 20, as the operator continues to try and consolidate its market position, despite a rapidly decreasing user base.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro Could Launch on September 26: Price, Features, and More

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are reportedly set for launch within approximately a month's time, so naturally, speculations are rife across the internet regarding what the mid-life refresh of OnePlus' annual flagship smartphone would bring to the table. This year, OnePlus launched two phones during its mid-year launch event for the first time, with the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launching in India on May 14, 2019.

OnePlus TV Will Feature 8 Speakers With 50W Output and Dolby Atmos Support

OnePlus is inching closer to launch its first smart TV. The company had earlier confirmed that the OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and will run on a forked version of Android TV, with a promise of updates for the next three years.

Android 10 Has Arrived, And Your Pixel Phones Should Get The Update Anytime Now

The latest and greatest version of Android, simply called Android 10, has officially landed. There was intense speculation over the past few days about the exact date for the official release of Android 10, and while no official confirmation was made by the company, the update is now rolling out. There are significant changes under the hood as well as those that you can see while using Android 10…

Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far

Less than 10 days before Apple’s official iPhone launch event, all three upcoming iPhones’ specifications have been leaked on Chinese tech news outlet MyDrivers, including the spec sheet, prices and names. So far, reports suggest that the 2019 iPhones will be named iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, succeeding the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, respectively. All three shall be powered by Apple’s A13 chip, will support Face ID, feature Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, as well as bilateral wireless charging.

Realme XT With 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Launching in India on September 13

Realme has confirmed that it will be launching its first 64-megapixel camera equipped smartphone in India, the Realme XT, next week. According to the invite, the smartphone has been codenamed project ‘Hawkeye’ and will be launching on September 13. Earlier it was reported that the handset would launch by the end of the month, however, it seems that the company is in a hurry, especially since the Redmi Note 8 series is on its way.

Airtel Xstream Stick And Xstream Box With 4K For Streaming Apps Priced at Rs 3,999

Bharti Airtel has announced major updates to the Xstream entertainment platform, which means it no longer remains restricted only to the online and software side of things. The Airtel Xstream services are now being expanded to add new hardware products as well. This means that Airtel users can access Xstream on their phones via the Airtel XStream app...

Reliance JioFiber Goes Live With Prices Starting at Rs 699: Here are all the Launch Details

The highly-awaited Reliance JioFiber service was announced back at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) in August. Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Mukesh Ambani had said that the service, along with the plans and pricing would roll out on September 5. The day is here and so are the plans. As promised, the plans are priced between Rs 700 to Rs 10,000 with options of monthly and annual subscriptions.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update to Add Helicopter, Heavy Weapons Mode

PUBG Mobile’s next big update, version 0.14.5 should be here soon. We are expecting it to arrive with the introduction of Season 9, which is rumoured to happen around September 12. The next update is speculated to bring in a completely new mode of transport to the battle royale game. If reports are correct, PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 will bring in the ability to use helicopters.

Jio Fiber Effect: Airtel V-Fiber 1000GB Free Data Bundle & Plans Start at Rs 799

Bharti Airtel revamped its V-Fiber home broadband plans recently, in an attempt to simplify the options available to new and existing users. That is not all, because Airtel is also bundling free data and the Airtel Thanks benefits too with these broadband plans. This comes just ahead of the much-awaited commercial launch of the Reliance Jio Fiber home broadband service. At present, the Airtel Broadband plans are priced upwards of Rs 799.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G With Snapdragon 855, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched

Samsung has announced a new addition to its popular A-series. The new Galaxy A90 5G joins the Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 5G and the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G as the company’s fourth 5G enabled smartphone. Key highlights of the handsets, apart from support for 5G, include a triple camera at the back, Super AMOLED display and Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Want Reliance JioFiber? Here is How You Can Book a New Connection For Your Home

The Reliance JioFiber home broadband service bundled have commercially rolled out, with all the tariff plans and pricing details now available for customers to choose from. First announced at the 42nd Annual General Meeting last month, Reliance has launched as many as 6 tariff plans for JioFiber starting at Rs 699 per month, along with bundles and additional services with the annual payment options.

