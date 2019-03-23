English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Apple Silently Updates iPad Lineup with New iPad Air And iPad Mini; Prices Start Rs 34,900
It was expected that Apple would update the iPad line-up this month perhaps at the event which will also see the announcement regarding the much-awaited video streaming service. But what we have just received is an update that is completely unexpected.
Smartphones With 100-Megapixel Cameras to Arrive This Year: Qualcomm
Smartphone camera technology has seen a vast improvement over the years. Manufacturers have been experimenting with hardware and software in an attempt to achieve performance that can topple DSLRs and alike.
Alienware Aurora R8 Review: The Alien’s Most Powerful Spacecraft Yet, And it is Ready to Play
Dell’s Alienware Aurora R8 is by far the most cutting-edge desktop computing device you can buy right now. It is not just the incredible style or extreme power, but also the fact that Dell has thought about simplifying upgradability, which really takes the entire experience a couple of notches ahead of what gaming PCs have managed so far.
Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
The Star India-owned streaming service Hotstar has announced another subscription plan ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 T20 cricket tournament. The new subscription plan is called Hotstar VIP, and this is priced at Rs 365 per year.
Xiaomi Redmi Go With Snapdragon 425, Android Go Launched for Rs 4,499
After announcing the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in India, Xiaomi has now announced its first Android Go based smartphone. The Redmi go, which was originally announced back in January, is now finally making its way to India.
Facebook May Have Fixed the Password Debacle, But Here is What You Should Also do
In yet another major security mishap where it was reported that about 200-600 million Facebook users’ passwords on the social network were stored in plain text and readable format. It was also confirmed that this flaw was existing for years and the passwords were apparently searchable by thousands of employees working at Facebook.
Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro Vega Graphics
Just a day after Apple announced the new 10.5-inch iPad Air and the refresh for the iPad Mini, the company has now updated the iMac computing device line-up. The iMac 21.5 and the iMac 27 are getting the new 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors as well as the Radeon Pro Vega graphics for the first time.
Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
After constant pressure from the Government of India over the past few months on social media networks ahead of the upcoming general elections, the social media platforms have presented their “Voluntary Code of Ethics for the 2019 General Election” to Election Commission of India (ECI).
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone With 12GB RAM, Pressure Sensitive Display Unveiled
After launching its first gaming smartphone last year, there was a buzz that a successor was in the works. Xiaomi has announced the new Black Shark 2 in China which, on paper, sounds like an impressive update. While the original was a decent gaming mobile phone, the new version seems like a more focused product.
