Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple iPads, Hotstar VIP, Redmi Go Launch And More

Read More

Read More

Dell’s Alienware Aurora R8 is by far the most cutting-edge desktop computing device you can buy right now. It is not just the incredible style or extreme power, but also the fact that Dell has thought about simplifying upgradability, which really takes the entire experience a couple of notches ahead of what gaming PCs have managed so far.

Read More

The Star India-owned streaming service Hotstar has announced another subscription plan ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 T20 cricket tournament. The new subscription plan is called Hotstar VIP, and this is priced at Rs 365 per year.









Read More

















After announcing the Redmi Note 7 and the Note 7 Pro in India, Xiaomi has now announced its first Android Go based smartphone. The Redmi go, which was originally announced back in January, is now finally making its way to India.









Read More

Read more

Just a day after Apple announced the new 10.5-inch iPad Air and the refresh for the iPad Mini, the company has now updated the iMac computing device line-up. The iMac 21.5 and the iMac 27 are getting the new 8-core Intel 9th-generation processors as well as the Radeon Pro Vega graphics for the first time.

After constant pressure from the Government of India over the past few months on social media networks ahead of the upcoming general elections, the social media platforms have presented their “Voluntary Code of Ethics for the 2019 General Election” to Election Commission of India (ECI).

Read More

Read More

It was expected that Apple would update the iPad line-up this month perhaps at the event which will also see the announcement regarding the much-awaited video streaming service. But what we have just received is an update that is completely unexpected.Smartphone camera technology has seen a vast improvement over the years. Manufacturers have been experimenting with hardware and software in an attempt to achieve performance that can topple DSLRs and alike.In yet another major security mishap where it was reported that about 200-600 million Facebook users’ passwords on the social network were stored in plain text and readable format. It was also confirmed that this flaw was existing for years and the passwords were apparently searchable by thousands of employees working at Facebook.After launching its first gaming smartphone last year, there was a buzz that a successor was in the works. Xiaomi has announced the new Black Shark 2 in China which, on paper, sounds like an impressive update. While the original was a decent gaming mobile phone, the new version seems like a more focused product.