Weekly Tech Recap: New Apple Services, Mission Shakti, PUBG Mobile Beta Update 0.12.0 and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Apple Announces TV+, Arcade Game Streaming, New News+ app And Updates to Apple Pay With Apple Card
The much-awaited Apple TV app update is finally here. The first addition is Apple TV Channels, which adds HBO, Showtime, Epic, Starz and more services, which can be subscribed and accessed from within the TV app. Apple will continue to curate content for individual preferences, with advanced machine learning.
Huawei P30 Pro Goes Official With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom, 4,200mAh Battery And More
The new P30 Pro was announced yesterday which offers a unique quad camera setup with the company's SuperSpectrum 40-megapixel sensor, an optical zoom lens offering 5x zoom, and a time-of-flight (ToF) camera to capture depth.
Mission Shakti: What Exactly is an A-SAT Weapon Deployed to Defend Space Frontiers
The 'Mission Shakti' operation by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the PM said, involved the A-SAT destroying the live satellite, all in three minutes.
Exclusive: Meet The Aspiring Doctor Who’s Also a Pro PUBG Mobile Gamer
One of the qualifying pro-PUBG Mobile players in the tournament was Angad Singh Chahal, AKA TheExper1ment. Angad is a part of team ‘The Dreamers’ which managed to reach the top 20 finalists during the India Series 2019.
BJP Supporters Dominate Ads on Facebook, And we Know Because of The Transparent Political Ads Policy
An advertiser with the name Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat spent Rs 11,562,550 on putting out 2,498 adverts on Facebook during the month. The same advertiser also spent Rs 10,831,546 on 1,227 adverts, which ran without a disclaimer.
Apple Pushed Another Critical Service With News+, Apple Card, TV+ and Arcade, And it is Called Privacy
It has been brewing for a while. The entire privacy debate has been raging on ever since the explosive Cambridge Analytica data scandal that damaged Facebook’s credibility. Apple has often positioned itself above the rest of the tech companies, when it comes to user data privacy. Just this month, Apple pushed out a series of iPhone advertisements with the “privacy matters” pitch.
Mumbai Youth Bags Rs 1.2 Crore Package at Google's London Office. And No, He's Not from IIT
The coding enthusiast is currently a student of Shree LR Tiwari Engineering College, Mira Road, Maharashtra. He was called for an interview by Google after the company saw his profile on a programming website that hosts various competitive programming challenges, as per a report.
Dhanbad Scores 95.3 Percent 4G Availability, Highest Among 50 Indian Cities
According to OpenSignal's measurements for 4G availability, Dhanbad scored 95.3 percent, becoming one of only two cities among India’s 50 cities to pass the 95 percent mark. The other city was Ranchi which scored 95 percent in 4G availability.
Sony WI-C600N Wireless Earphones Review: Impeccable Quality And Noise Cancellation, But Pricey
The company recently launched the WI-C600N wireless earphones that come with noise cancellation and support for Google Assistant. The Sony WI-C600N wireless earphones are priced at Rs 10,990. Now while I was a little sceptical about how efficient these earphones would be at blocking noise, boy was I in for a surprise.
PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
The new beta update for PUBG Mobile is out. We recently spotted version 0.12.0 that is rolling out globally and brings some new features, which could eventually be added to the commercial version of the game. Expect two new weapons, a new Zombie mode, friendly spectate, crosshair colour options, quick chat updates, companion eagle and more.
