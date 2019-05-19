Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus 7 Pro Launch, PUBG Mobile Season 7, Realme X and More

A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus 7 Pro Launch, PUBG Mobile Season 7, Realme X and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech

Hotstar, the video streaming platform owned by Disney, has set a new global record for viewership during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament. Hotstar says it had 18.6 million concurrent viewers streaming the final between Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.

Read more

OnePlus 7 Pro Launched Alongside OnePlus 7: Price, Features, Specification and More

The next iteration of the ‘flagship killer’ is official, and this time we have two models, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The company launched the handsets at a special event in Bengaluru along with the all-new Bullets Wireless 2 earphones.

Read More

Shots Fired as Xiaomi Takes Jab at OnePlus, Teases Redmi K20 India Launch

OnePlus introduced its most premium flagship device yesterday featuring a curved glass design, triple cameras at the back, a pop-up selfie camera, a 90Hz QHD+ notch-less display and high-end hardware on the inside. With just hours after the launch, Xiaomi seems to have taken the challenge and made a quirky remark

Read More

Realme X With Snapdragon 710, 6GB RAM, Pop-up Selfie Camera Launched

Realme has launched yet another smartphone in China. The Realme X comes with a full-screen display without any notch or punch holes. In fact, it looks a lot like the newly launched OnePlus 7 Pro. The company also announced the Realme X Lite, a more affordable version of the X.

Read More

Google Pay is Partnering With App Developers and Online Businesses to Drive Payments

With WhatsApp getting ready to launch UPI (Unified Payments Interface) based payments feature within the app, existing payment players are devising their own plans. Google is working on expanding the reach of its payments platform (Google Pay) in India and sources say that it will launch a new project through its partners using an SDK which will be rolled out later this year.

Read More

UK is Set to Join an Elite Group of Countries, as Vodafone Confirms Roll Out The 5G Network in July

The UK is set to get the 5G mobile networks in July. Mobile operator Vodafone has confirmed that 5G will be available for all its users from July 3. Initially, the 5G networks will be rolled out in five cities—Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and London.

Read More

PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature

The new season for PUBG Mobile has begun and we are already loaded up with the new Royal Pass. New additions, for now, include the usual gun skins, costumes and accessories, and so on. There is also the addition of a new parachute and airplane trails which looks cool, but technically don’t have a practical use.

Read More

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Android Flagships Should Not Be Designed With The Make Do Mentality

Over the years, there has been a rather noticeable increase in the demographic of friends and family who have bought a OnePlus phone and stayed loyal to the brand. A first tryst with the likes of the OnePlus One and the OnePlus 3 or the OnePlus 3T (we purposefully didn’t mention the OnePlus 2, in case you didn’t notice) many years ago proved to be a memorable affair, and most of those users willed themselves on to upgrade to a OnePlus 5T or a OnePlus 6 or a OnePlus 6T at some point.

Read more

What The Garlic is Up with These Smartphone Colour Names!

Realme has launched a new smartphone, called the Realme X. That’s great, because the phone comes with all the bells and whistles of a new generation device. However, it has something that pretty much no other smartphone has managed so far — finding inspiration from onions and garlics to create colour editions that are literally called Realme X Onion Edition and Garlic Edition.

Read More

OnePlus 7 at Rs 32,999 is a Rare Phone to Cost Less Than the Predecessor

OnePlus’ launch event yesterday was all about its new flagship, the OnePlus 7 Pro. The curved notchless display with 90Hz refresh rate, triple cameras at the back, a pop-up camera for taking selfies, solid hardware and the whole package. But in my opinion, OnePlus 7 was the real icing on the cake.

Read More

Airtel Announces Rs 597 Recharge With 10GB Data, Unlimited Calling For Feature Phone Users

After announcing the Airtel Thanks programme as a loyalty offer for its customers, the telecom operator has now announced a new plan for feature phone users. Called the Mera Naya Feature Phone (My New Feature Phone), this recharge will cost Rs 597 with some interesting features.

Read More

Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out

Facebook, arguably the world’s most popular social media network, is never not in the news. You may love it, you may hate it, but you certainly cannot ignore Facebook, and everything it does. Unless you live under a rock. And if you use an Android phone, no matter how hard you try, you certainly cannot ignore Facebook.

Read More
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

