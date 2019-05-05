English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-booking, Pixel 3a, Redmi X and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
PUBG Pro Player Proposes to Girlfriend During PUBG Europe League, And She Said Yes
Turkish PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds professional Mert “ABeautflDeath” Ozturk proposed to his girlfriend, PUBG semi-pro Zeynep “Rita” Sualp, on stream at the PUBG Europe League Kick-off Cup. The crowd cheered when she said yes and the presenter brought out balloons for ABeautifulDeath to give to his now-fiance.
Redmi X With Pop-Selfie Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaks in Unofficial Poster
There have been a bunch of rumours in the past suggesting that Redmi might be working on a flagship device. However, the company hasn’t confirmed of any such plans, in fact, the company director himself has said that no such device is going to arrive.
Apple iPad Mini (2019) Review: An iPad That Has no Competition, Except From Your Smartphone
It had been a while. The last time Apple had refreshed the smallest iPad in its line-up, it seemed like a different era. The year 2015, to be precise. That was when the fourth generation iPad Mini was still rocking the charts. It is a perhaps a tad perplexing that Apple left the iPad Mini unattended for so long, perhaps because phones were becoming bigger by the day.
Facebook Wants Me to Join Groups and Attend Events, but What If I am an Introvert?
I am not a 24-hour party person. Family events have always bored me, and I used to actively avoid mega group plans. Even today, the most I do at a party is talk about how polar bears are dying, as everyone else made ridiculous fools of themselves by dancing to Baaki sab first class hai.
Apple iPhone Shipment Numbers’ Disparity Tells a Far More Alarming Story
In Q1 2019 (Q2 in Apple’s books), the disclosure of Apple’s iPhone revenue figure appears to have caused some confusion. As the earnings calls started raining in, so did the smartphone shipment figures and estimates from market research firms.
Google to Bring Feature to Auto-Delete User App Activity, Web History and Location
With the increase in potential privacy threats, Google has announced that it is working on bringing a feature which will allow users to auto-delete their location history as well as web and app activities. This might not include all of your data that is saved by Google, for instance, voice and audio, YouTube history, and so on, but it is definitely a good step by the search giant.
Creator of Game of Thrones' Valyrian and Dothraki Explains the Science of Constructed Languages
The night is dark, and full of terrors. After 70 television episodes and a long, long night, Game of Thrones stands at the cusp of the final judgement of the Iron Throne’s true king. Set in eras long gone by, a part of Game of Thrones’ fictional docu-history format lies with the languages that its characters natively speak.
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Price, Features, Promo Material Leaks Before Launch
Just a few days to go for Google to kick off this year’s I/O developers conference and to announce its new mid-range Pixel phones. Numerous leaks and rumours have confirmed that we will see two nimble versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and the latest one seems to have revealed everything that needs to be known about the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.
OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open for All on Amazon India: How to Book for Rs 1,000
OnePlus launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro is just around the corner, and right on cue, Amazon India has opened up OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers. During the Amazon India Summer Sale from May 4 to 7, users can pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro for Rs 1,000 by purchasing a OnePlus 7 Pro gift card from the Amazon Gift Card page.
Netflix is Now Bolting on High Quality Audio to Make Binge Watching More Immersive
Netflix, arguably the most popular video streaming service in the world, is upping the game again. The company has announced that they are now bringing high-quality audio to the content on the platform, and they claim it is “studio quality” sound.
