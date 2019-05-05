Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-booking, Pixel 3a, Redmi X and More

Read more

















There have been a bunch of rumours in the past suggesting that Redmi might be working on a flagship device. However, the company hasn’t confirmed of any such plans, in fact, the company director himself has said that no such device is going to arrive.

Read More

Read More

Read More

In Q1 2019 (Q2 in Apple’s books), the disclosure of Apple’s iPhone revenue figure appears to have caused some confusion. As the earnings calls started raining in, so did the smartphone shipment figures and estimates from market research firms.

Read More





With the increase in potential privacy threats, Google has announced that it is working on bringing a feature which will allow users to auto-delete their location history as well as web and app activities. This might not include all of your data that is saved by Google, for instance, voice and audio, YouTube history, and so on, but it is definitely a good step by the search giant.









Read More

















The night is dark, and full of terrors. After 70 television episodes and a long, long night, Game of Thrones stands at the cusp of the final judgement of the Iron Throne’s true king. Set in eras long gone by, a part of Game of Thrones’ fictional docu-history format lies with the languages that its characters natively speak.









Read More

Just a few days to go for Google to kick off this year’s I/O developers conference and to announce its new mid-range Pixel phones. Numerous leaks and rumours have confirmed that we will see two nimble versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and the latest one seems to have revealed everything that needs to be known about the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.

Read more

OnePlus launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro is just around the corner, and right on cue, Amazon India has opened up OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers. During the Amazon India Summer Sale from May 4 to 7, users can pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro for Rs 1,000 by purchasing a OnePlus 7 Pro gift card from the Amazon Gift Card page.

Read More













Netflix, arguably the most popular video streaming service in the world, is upping the game again. The company has announced that they are now bringing high-quality audio to the content on the platform, and they claim it is “studio quality” sound.

Read More

Turkish PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds professional Mert “ABeautflDeath” Ozturk proposed to his girlfriend, PUBG semi-pro Zeynep “Rita” Sualp, on stream at the PUBG Europe League Kick-off Cup. The crowd cheered when she said yes and the presenter brought out balloons for ABeautifulDeath to give to his now-fiance.It had been a while. The last time Apple had refreshed the smallest iPad in its line-up, it seemed like a different era. The year 2015, to be precise. That was when the fourth generation iPad Mini was still rocking the charts. It is a perhaps a tad perplexing that Apple left the iPad Mini unattended for so long, perhaps because phones were becoming bigger by the day.I am not a 24-hour party person. Family events have always bored me, and I used to actively avoid mega group plans. Even today, the most I do at a party is talk about how polar bears are dying, as everyone else made ridiculous fools of themselves by dancing to Baaki sab first class hai.