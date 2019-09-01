Weekly Tech Recap: OnePlus TV, Redmi Note 8 Launch, PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update and More

FDI Norms Relaxed by Govt for Single-Brand Retail: What Now for Apple?

The government of India has announced revised foreign direct investment norms for a wide range of industries. While this affects how many businesses would look at India, one particular aspect of the new FDI norms should positively impact Apple. In its new set of norms for single brand retail (under which Apple qualifies), such companies can set up their own online businesses in India first, followed by physical stores later.

Huawei Mate 30 Will Not be Allowed to Launch With Google Apps and Services

Huawei Technologies plans to forge ahead with the launch of new high-end smartphones in Europe even though it may not be able to offer Google’s official Android operating system and widely used apps such as Google Maps, company executives told Reuters. The world’s No. 2 smartphone maker is set to unveil its new Mate 30 line of phones on September 18 in Munich...

Exclusive: PUBG Mobile 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options Spotted on Beta Update

PUBG Mobile continues to be a rage among its fans as the addictive battle royale game is still one of the most popular games on the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. Developers Lightspeed & Quantum, Krafton and PUBG Corporation have been working hard to bring new features and additions as well as performance improvements through numerous updates.

Apple MacBook Pro 15 Banned on Various Airlines Amidst Faulty Battery Scare

With several international airlines banning some older models of Apple's flagship laptop MacBook Pro in both check-in or hand luggage, including in India, fears of battery fire have returned to haunt users of the device. In June, Apple announced a voluntary recall of its faulty 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

It is Confirmed, The New Apple iPhones Will be Unveiled on September 10

It is official now. Apple has confirmed that this year’s iPhone event will be on September 10. On the agenda are the new iPhones and surely new software including iOS 13, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS. The keynote starts at 10am PDT at the Steve Jobs Theater, an iconic part of the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money

Do you really want a stylus to go with your new phone? That is the big question you have to answer when you have a wad of cash ready for a new flagship Android phone. And the answer to this question will be critical to whether you choose to splash your money on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, or some other more conventional Android flagship, including a Galaxy S10+ perhaps, a Huawei P30 Pro maybe, a OnePlus 7 Pro just for kicks or one of the upcoming Google Pixel phones.

Mumbai Banker Loses Rs 87,000 via UPI-Based Transactions on Google Pay

Fraudsters have hit a Mumbai-based investment banking analyst who lost Rs 87,000 while buying three beers online via a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based digital payments platform. According to media reports, Radhika Parekh dialled a contact number listed for Star Wine shop which she found during a Google search for alcohol stores in Powai.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Cameras Officially Launched: Price, Features and More

Xiaomi has finally launched the successor for the Redmi Note 7 series. The all-new Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro were just announced in China, both of which should launch in India in the coming months. Both the handsets feature quad-cameras at the back and the Note 8 Pro goes on to be the first phone to feature a 64-megapixel camera. Along with the two new phones, the company has also launched its first Redmi-branded TV as well as a refresh for the RedmiBook 14.

PUBG Mobile: Update 0.14.5 Arriving September 12 Alongside Season 9, Here's Everything we Know

The next big update for PUBG Mobile which also includes Season 9 will be arriving next month. The current season 8, which began in mid-July is expected to come to an end around September 12 which is when the new update 0.14.5 will be rolled out. As always, the information comes from tipster Mr. Ghost Gaming on YouTube who has given us an early insight on the upcoming changes. Season 9 is expected to begin from September 13 post the update to version 0.14.5.

Android 10: Here are all the Smartphones Getting the Upcoming Update

Google announced last week that Android Q will simply be called Android 10. Skipping the tradition of naming its update with a dessert or sweet, Google said that associating their OS with desserts wasn’t universal enough especially for the 2.5 billion active devices users it has around the world. A subtle way of saying ‘we could not think of a dessert name with the letter Q.’

What Happens to Your Paytm or Amazon Pay Wallet if You Have Not Completed Full KYC

We are just days away from the August 31 deadline for the Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance for mobile wallets. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines that became applicable in March, every mobile wallet, except the ones that solely rely on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for transactions, need to do the KYC for all users. The wallets are now formally called prepaid payment instruments (PPIs). This means the likes of Paytm and Amazon Pay will have to comply with the new guidelines.

OnePlus TV Will Receive Android TV Updates For Next Three Years: Pete Lau

After months of development and anticipation, OnePlus TV, the first smart TV from the popular Chinese smartphone maker will finally launch in India next month. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the smart TV's launch via a post on the OnePlus forums, alongside details around the production process. He confirmed that the TV will receive at least three years of Android TV software updates, similar to OnePlus' smartphone software update strategy. This is probably the first time that an Android TV manufacturer has publicly committed to such a support policy.

