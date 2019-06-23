Weekly Tech Recap: PUBG Lite Pre-Registration, Xiaomi CC, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and More

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the Latest AR Mobile Game From Pokemon Go Developer Niantic

The creators of mobile gaming phenomenon Pokemon Go unleashed a new game on Thursday that features Harry Potter and other characters from the wizarding world made famous in best-selling books and blockbuster movies.

Motorola One Vision With Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched; Price, Specifications, and More

Adding another model to its fairly new ‘One’ series portfolio, Motorola launched the Moto One Vision today in India. It’s the first handset from the company to feature a hole-punch selfie camera in a rather tall display.

Vivo’s 120W Super FlashCharge Can Juice-up 4,000mAh Battery in Just 13-Minutes

It seems that fast charging tech is finally catching up. Vivo has announced that it is working on a crazy 120W Super FlashCharge tech. This means that theoretically, it can fill up 50-percent of a 4,000 mAh battery in 5 minutes and just 13 minutes to reach 100 percent making it the fastest smartphone charging tech on the planet.

5G is not Just Fast Internet, But Will be an Enabler of Many

The day is not far when 5G will be superseded as the fastest mobile network. Sure, India is still behind in the race and is yet to begin trials, but countries like South Korea, US and UK are already experiencing claimed speeds of up to 1Gbps. Which means that you can stream or download a full HD Blu-Ray quality movie in a matter of seconds.

EXCLUSIVE | Nubia Will Launch 5G-Enabled Red Magic Gaming Smartphone in India in 2020

Nubia is seemingly gearing up to enter the early 5G headwinds. Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of its latest smartphone, the Red Magic 3 in New Delhi, company executives stated that Nubia has a headstart in terms of 5G hardware, and its 5G-enabled smartphone is already equipped to be launched in all markets that support it. On this note, the company will also bring its 5G-enabled smartphone to India next year.

PUBG Mobile Reaches 400 Million Downloads, Earns $146mn in May 2019

PUBG Mobile has achieved yet another strong feat by hitting the staggering 400 million downloads mark across both iOS and Android platforms. The news comes on the back of new updates for PUBG Mobile, which have introduced new gameplay features, as well as a limited edition deathmatch featuring super popular monster, Godzilla.

Alleged Realme 4 Retail Box Leaked on YouTube

Realme might be could be to launch its next series of smartphones soon enough. An alleged retail box of the Realme 4 was recently spotted on YouTube. The box has the Realme branding as well as the number '4' printed on top. While the box does look quite legit, we can’t be sure about if it is real or fake.

Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone

Apple has released the second developer beta for the iOS 13 operating system for iPhones. The brave souls out there might be probably running iOS 13 beta 1, and you can now update to the beta 2 which is now available for downloaded from Apple’s developer portal. The new update brings in plenty of bugs, improves performance and updates certain features as well.

Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has created another sales record with its smart TV range. According to the company, they sold over 100,000 units of the Mi TV televisions in just 9 minutes and 8 seconds, during their annual 618 shopping festival sale.

PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards

PUBG Lite for PC is finally heading its way to India along with a bunch of more countries in the Asian region. After launching in countries like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Brazil and Bangladesh, the lightweight version of the game was confirmed to be released in one of the biggest markets for the battle royale game.

Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women

There is absolutely no doubt that no fitness wearable that you can buy off the shelves right now, comes even close to the Apple Watch when it comes to the sheer brilliance of fitness tracking. But actually, the Apple Watch’s healthy focused features are about a lot more than just fitness tracking. This is not a recent development. This is not a journey Apple has embarked on recently. This is all about the constant evolutions and updates that have been deployed since 2015, when we saw the first Apple Watch.

Xiaomi Announces ‘CC’ Smartphone Series Targeted at Youth Consumers

After the recent leak of a new flip camera phone, Xiaomi has today announced a brand new series in China. The new ‘CC’ series was made official and the company is using words like ‘Colourful’ and ‘Creative’ and says that the handsets will be targeted at young consumers. The company also said that a majority of team members working for the CC series includes people from the fields of art and fine arts.

Smartphone Users in India Use as Much as 9.8 GB Data Per Month, Highest in The World

If we hadn’t already suspected that, it has now been confirmed. Smartphone users in India use up a lot of mobile data on their smartphones. In fact, Indian smartphone users are the highest mobile data users in the world, according to the June 2019 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report.

Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update

Huawei has confirmed that its most popular smartphones, including the P30 Pro and the Mate 20 Pro will get the next big Android update—known as Android Q at the moment, sometime later this year. This should help calm down fears about whether Huawei’s popular phones will get the next line of Android operating system updates or not, after the US Government banned Huawei from doing business with American companies, over fears about data security and surveillance.

