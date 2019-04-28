English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 3 Pro Launch, TikTok Ban Lifted, Redmi Y3 and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
CyberUK 2019: Millions Are Using 123456 as Password For Online Accounts
The United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Centre (NSC) has published its first 'UK cyber survey' and suggests that millions are using the combination 123456 as a password for their online accounts.
Realme 3 Pro With 6.1-Inch HD+ Dewdrop Display Launched at Rs 13,999 Alongside Realme C2 at Rs 5,999
Realme has launched two new devices in India today, Realme C2 and Realme 3 Pro. Realme 3 Pro will be available on Flipkart and Realme's own online store from April 29 for Rs 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Rs 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage).
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More
OnePlus has confirmed that it will be announcing the new OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The company has sent out invites to media and fans confirming the launch date. The company has also released a teaser video for, yet again confirming that we can expect the phone(s) to be smooth apart from being fast.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Y3 in India today. The budget smartphone comes in at a notch above the Redmi 7, which was also launched at the same event in New Delhi. The Redmi Y3 is a slightly different take on the budget smartphone space, and offers similar specifications with a different camera configuration.
TikTok India Ban Lifted: Judgement, Dispute and the Entire Story So Far
TikTok has received a major boost in India, with the Madras High Court finally lifting the ban on the app’s operations in India. In what should come as a relief for the Bytedance-owned social media platform, the Madras HC took the decision after hearing appeals from TikTok India’s senior advocate, Isaac Mohanlal, and independent counsel, Arvind Datar, which appealed under multiple, constitutionally approved grounds.
Soon You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
DTH interoperability could soon be a reality. TRAI chairman RS Sharma was in the news last week when he announced that set-top box (STB) portability in India will become a reality soon, may be as early as by the end of this year.
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GTX 1650 Announced Alongside 80 Gaming Laptops
Nvidia has officially launched the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1650 for gaming laptops, TikTokalongside the GTX 1650 for budget gaming desktops. The latest GPU from Nvidia is based on the 12th generation Turing architecture and offers a reasonable performance bump over the previously available budget gaming chips.
Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
Direct to home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has made some changes to the pricing structure for channel packs as well as of ala-carte channels. The new rates, which are lesser than before, are now available to all subscribers. The DTH platform has launched new curated channel packs.
Spotify Loses Case Against Saregama India, to Remove All Songs From the Label
Music streaming service Spotify Technology SA said it will remove all songs belonging to one of India’s oldest record labels from its app after they failed to agree on licensing terms, months after the Swedish company’s launch in the country.
Regulation is Inevitable For OTT Services Such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in India
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) suggests that they will finalize their views on the regulation of over-the-top (OTT) communication services in India, by the end of May.
Five Realistic Technologies from Marvel Movies that can Change the World
It is hardly any surprise that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is loaded to the hilt with uber-futuristic gadgets — after all, it is all about superheroes that have practically unlimited money, willpower and swagger.
