Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More

Reliance Jio Fiber: Roll-Out in September, Prices Start Rs 700 And Free 4K TV With Annual Plans

The much-awaited Reliance Jio home broadband services have been detailed at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Jio Fiber will roll out on September 05 on a commercial basis across India. This is also the third anniversary of Jio services in India.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One Smartphone to Launch in India on August 21

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi will be launching its newest Android One offering, the Mi A3 in India on August 21. Successor to the Mi A2, the new Mi A3 was announced last month in Barcelona, Spain. The India launch date has been confirmed by the company itself and a product page on Amazon India.

Apple’s New iPads May Come With Triple Rear Camera Systems: Report

Apple’s next-generation iPads may come with multiple rear camera systems, just like the triple-camera array expected on the back of iPhone 11, according to reports by Mac Otakara (via AppleInsider). The reports say that the next iPad Pro could come with a triple-camera array, while the regular 10.2 inch iPad might come with a dual-camera system, adding that the models could launch in October.

PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update: Fresh User Interface, Zombies Infection Mode, and More

PUBG Mobile update 0.14.0 is now live. The new update brings in a brand new Zombie mode and a bunch of updates to the user interface. The new update also gives a hint of a new pirates theme, which could be a part of the current season itself.

Google Nest Hub Slated to Arrive in India Next Week With Price Tag of Rs 8,999

Originally called the Home Hub, the Google Nest Hub is all set to launch in India as early as next week, according to a report by MySmartPrice. Google's smart home display is said to arrive with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the Indian market. Notably, the company had previously announced at Google I/O that the Nest Hub would arrive in 12 new countries over time, with India being one of those countries.

OnePlus' New Smart TV Will Simply be Called OnePlus TV, Check Out the Official Logo

Yesterday we reported that OnePlus might finally plunge into the smart TV business by announcing a new range in September. Well, the company has now officially confirmed that it is indeed planning on launching at least one new television. The first smart TV product from the company will be called OnePlus TV, which is also the name of the project when it was first unveiled last year.

Airtel Forgot About The Home Bundle And Reliance Jio Fiber Has Stolen The March

Telecom and broadband rivals will be forced to consider their options on how to compete with the much-awaited Reliance Jio Fiber home broadband services which launch commercially in early September. And if there is one ingredient that cannot be ignored, it is “bundling”.

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro Launching on August 20: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Realme has been teasing its upcoming smartphone with a high-resolution 64-megapixel camera-equipped smartphone. Now while we had reported earlier in the month that the company would launch a new handset, presumably the Realme 5, on August 8; turns out that the company only spoke about the camera tech.

DSLR Firmware Flaw Can Leave You Vulnerable to Ransomware: Here's How to Stay Safe

A recent security report has revealed how even DSLRs at risk from malicious cyberattacks, showing just how far online hacking and thefts have come to. According to Check Point Software's presentation at the ongoing DEFCON, DSLRs which include Wi-Fi connectivity can be easily left vulnerable to ransomware and malware attacks, hence presenting the risk of financial loss or data theft even in an unsuspecting piece of hardware.

HTC Wildfire X Launched in India With Triple Camera, Octa-Core SoC: Price, Features and More

HTC is back in India. After suspending operations in India, the Taiwan based smartphone maker is making a comeback with the launch of a budget smartphone, the Wildfire X. This is the first handset ever since the company launched the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ back in June 2018.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display Receives A+ Rating From DisplayMate

After the successful launch of the Redmi Note 7 earlier this year, a top executive at the company has confirmed the next phone in the series — the Redmi Note 8. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, in response to a Weibo post, said that the Redmi Note 8 is in the works and it will be much more powerful than the competition, as reported by a Chinese publication ITHomes.

Jio Announces First Day First Show Service: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Reliance Jio has announced a brand new concept, which is going to give cinema halls a run for their money. Called ‘Jio First Day First Show’, the service aims at offering Jio Fiber users the ability to watch new movies on the day of their release at the comfort of their homes. This means that if you have opted for the service offered on Jio Fiber, which is the company’s broadband service, you will be able to watch a new movie, the day it is released in theatres.

