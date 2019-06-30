Weekly Tech Recap: Realme X Spider-Man Edition, LG W-Series, Xiaomi Mi CC9 and more

End of an Era: We Can Thank Sir Jony Ive For The Influence on Every Smartphone we Use Today

Every single Apple product in the last two decades and a bit more, which you may have admired vocally or silently, has had the undeniable imprint of a legend. Sir Jonathan Ive, or Jony Ive, has been the creative mind behind all of the iconic hardware that Apple has made. The iPhone, the iPads, the iMacs, the MacBooks, the Apple Watch, you name it.

Realme X to Make India Debut in July With Special Spider-Man: Far From Home Collaboration

In an unexpected surprise, Realme X is all set to make its debut in India. While the company hasn’t announced the exact launch date as of yet, the Realme X is expected to arrive in India in mid-July with a Spider-Man theme to woo the Indian users.

YouTube Music Gets new Feature That can Download up to 500 Songs for Offline Mode

In a recent move, Google has decided to revamp YouTube Music for Android and iOS users who do not have a consistent internet connection. The app is now getting a new feature called Smart Downloads, which will automatically download up to 500 songs which have been 'liked' by the user.

New PUBG Game in the Works, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions

PUBG Corporation is said to be working on a brand new game. With the amount of popularity Playerunknown Battlegrounds or PUBG has gained, it doesn’t come as a surprise. Notably, this won’t be a sequel rather a new game in itself that will have an original narrative in the PUBG universe.

Hotstar Clocked 100 Million Active Users During The India Vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup Match

Popular streaming service Hotstar has logged in with its largest ever reach in a single day. It is no surprise that this day was the one featuring the ICC Cricket World Cup match India vs Pakistan. Hotstar, which has the exclusive digital streaming rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 says they recorded 100 million active users in the day...

Vivo Announces First Commercial 5G Smartphone, AR Glasses, 120W Fast Charge and More

Vivo had announced its first 5G handset in the form of a pre-commercial version of the NEX 5G. The Chinese smartphone maker has now announced its first commercial 5G smartphone at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2019 Shanghai. The company has also said that it will be available for purchase starting Q3 2019.

First Public Beta Versions of iOS 13, iPadOS and macOS Catalina Now Available: Here is How to Download Them

If you had been waiting impatiently since the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) earlier this month to try out the new operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the wait is now over. Apple has released the first public beta versions of iOS 13 for the iPhone, iPadOS for the iPad line-up and macOS Catalina for the MacBook, Mac and iMac devices.

Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS

What good is an app that doesn’t do a Dark Mode these days? Facebook Messenger does it, Amazon Kindle app has it and even the next iterations of the iOS and Android operating systems are focusing extensively on the darker side of things. That does make us wonder why the details about the final release of the much-awaited Dark Mode on WhatsApp for Android and iOS devices is still not confirmed.

Oppo Unveils World’s First Under-screen Camera, Warns Quality Might Not be the Best

Mobile phone manufacturers Oppo and Xiaomi are working on a new technology that’ll do away with the display notches as well as pop-up and flip camera modules from smartphones. Taking a step forward, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo unveiled its new under-screen camera at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 event in Shanghai, China.

LG Launches New W-Series Smartphones With AI Cameras: Price, Specifications, Features and More

LG has launched three new smartphones in India today, namely the LG W10, W30 and LG W30 Pro. The new handsets feature AI cameras along with features such as Night Mode, Portrait, Bokeh, and Wide-Angle modes and come with HD+ FullVision Display panels. Moreover, all three phones pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Official Images Revealed, Takes Inspiration From Huawei’s P30 Pro

Xiaomi is going to announce the Mi CC9 next week in China and while the company has been giving away teasers, today we get actually get to see the device. The first official images of the handset have appeared online, matching some of the previous leaks. The Mi CC9 comes in a 'Glacier Ice' white back panel which resembles a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro.

Samsung Brings Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Fit e to Indian Consumers

Samsung has announced three new fitness wearables for the Indian market. Announced at this year’s Unpacked event in February, the new Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit e are priced at Rs 19,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs 2,590 respectively.

Audio Technica M50xBT Review: If You Are Serious About Music, These Headphones Cannot be Missed

Wires, cables and cords, whatever you may like to call them, are a no-go. Wireless is the way forward, be it for headphones, or earphones, large headphones included. There is always the lingering feeling that audio doesn’t sound as good over a Bluetooth connection, as it does when a physical cable is connected. However, it was only going to take the boffins in test labs to overcome this limitation.

You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow

Lenovo has announced that it is now rolling out the ‘Made to Order’ service for laptops in India. At present, this option is available only for the ThinkPad laptop line-up, though the company confirms that it will be extended to its other laptop lines, including the IdeaPad and Yoga lines, later this year.

TRAI is Now Open to Making Changes to Cable TV Tariff Order, And Bring Subscription Costs in Control

India’s broadcasting regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is initiating a process to ‘fine-tune’ the new cable TV tariff regime which came into effect earlier this year, to take care of any ‘aberrations’. This is as per TRAI chairman RS Sharma’s statement to the Economic Times.

Xiaomi Sells One Million Units of Mi Band 4 in Just 8 Days

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, which announced the Mi Band 4 earlier this month has impressed the Chinese audience so much that it sold 1 million units in the first eight days of its availability. Introduced to the company's home market on June 16 with an affordable price tag, the smart wearable is expected to be available to the rest of the world from June 26.

