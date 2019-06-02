Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
4-min read

Weekly Tech Recap: Redmi K20 Launch, New Apple iPod Touch, Computex 2019 and More

A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
ICC World Cup 2019: Hawk Eye, UltraEdge And The Tech That is a Part of The Gentlemen's Game

The ICC World Cup 2019 is upon us. With cricket being the equivalent of a unifying religion in India, there is no short of expectations regarding the possibilities in place for Team India. Led by the charismatic Virat Kohli, India enter the World Cup ranked at number two in the ICC rankings, and also as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Available via Open Sale in India: Here are all the Details

Just over a week back Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7S, a new variant of the highly popular smartphone which features a 48-megapixel camera sensor at the back instead of the 12-megapixel. Today the company has announced that the handset will now be available through open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Read More

EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow

“Alexa, ask room service to send me two bottles of water.” Giving such orders to an in-room speaker will probably become very common in the eventual future, Alexa or otherwise. It is a rather obvious bit of implementing smart speakers, but one that has not been done frequently enough yet, at least in India.

Read More

Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote

The reports of the death of the iPod Touch were greatly exaggerated. Apple has just announced a new generation of the iPod Touch. This announcement comes just ahead of the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next week. The new iPod Touch will be available in three storage option, 32GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Read More

Redmi K20, K20 Pro Launched: Pop-up Selfie Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, and More

Xiaomi has finally lifted the curtains and announced the new Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro. Launched at an event in China, the new handsets now spearhead the Redmi lineup taking over the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Read More

PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features Expected to Arrive with 0.13.0 Update

Attention all PUBG players! A new update is upon us! From what we know, the new 0.13.0 update for PUBG Mobile is going to roll out tomorrow. The same version was recently rolled out for the beta users and brings a bunch of new features to the popular battle royale game.

Read More

Why Are The #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Flooding Facebook, Twitter, Instagram And WhatsApp

After the end of hectic activity surrounding the Lok Sabha elections, Game of Thrones and Avengers Endgame, social media users in India are now busy making memes, GIFs and hashtags of JCB excavators and no one seem to know exactly why. Digging for an answer yielded no easy result.

Read More

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Launched: Price, Specifications, and More

The Black Shark 2 has finally made its way to India joining other gaming smartphones like the Asus ROG Phone and the Nubia Red Magic. The latest gaming smartphone for the Indian market, it will be available from Flipkart starting June 4.

Read more

Computex 2019: Dell Announces New XPS 13 2-in-1, XPS 15, Inspiron AIO and More

Dell usually has some new hardware at CES (Consumer Electronics Show), but the company also brings a few surprises at Computex. This year in the consumer range, Dell has announced some new products under the XPS and Inspiron range.

Read More

Computex 2019: Intel’s Core i9-9900KS is a Behemoth Clocking at 5GHz on all 8-Cores

The new CPU comes with a base clock of 4GHz which is 400MHz higher than the 9900K. But the most impressive feature is that it can jump to 5GHz Turbo Boost speed on all eight cores. That is pretty impressive as the 9900K can also go up to 5GHz but only using two cores, with the all-core Turbo Boost speed going up to 4.7GHz.

Read More

Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Launched in India, Priced up to Rs 49,990

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom Edition smartphones in India, after much speculations and leaks across the internet. The two smartphones have introduced a new portfolio of devices under Oppo's umbrella in India, and will cater to the premium and flagship segments of the market, along with strategic pricing.

Read More

After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue

When the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched earlier this month, there was much excitement about the very competent Chinese smartphone maker’s first foray into the proper Android flagship smartphone space. However, as time passes by (and not much time has passed since the launch, to be honest), issues seem to be cropping up. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s early adopters are now reporting more issues with the flagship smartphone.

Read More

Computex 2019: Asus Showcases ZenBook Pro Duo, ZenFone 6 Edition 30, VivoBooks and More

Asus is known for announcing new laptops at Computex every year. Last year we saw the ZenBook Pro which featured ScreenPad, a display embedded right into the touchpad. This year the company has taken things to a new level by adding a wide secondary display on the keyboard deck and pushing the keys to the bottom.

Read More
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

