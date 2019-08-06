Weekly Tech Recap: Redmi K20 Pro Review, Black Shark 2 Pro, WhatsApp Scam and More

WhatsApp Users Beware! The Messages Offering 1000GB Free Internet Data Are a Scam

Have you received a WhatsApp message offering 1000GB free Internet data? Beware, as it is a scam that is spreading fast. Researchers from cybersecurity firm ESET have received a message on WhatsApp stating that the app was giving away 1000 GB of internet data to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year.

Read more

Fancy a Flagship Killer Phone For Less Than Rs 30,000: Redmi K20 Pro, Realme X, Oppo F11 Pro And More

We live in very different times, compared to what it was like perhaps a year or so ago. Even though the flagship and premium Android smartphones continue to cost a lot of money, it is great news for customers that the 'flagship killer' smartphone category remains strong. In fact, there are now more options than ever before, all offering very good specifications and user experience while not costing an arm and a leg in the process. Xiaomi with its Redmi line-up of phones, Oppo and its sub-brand Realme, Honor and Samsung are just some of the phone makers who are now taking the price band <Rs 30,000 incredibly seriously.

Read More

Instagram Hides 'Likes' Count on App, Here’s All You Need to Know About it

Back in May, Instagram began testing a new feature in Canada that would hide public ‘like’ counts on all photo and video posts. Now, months later, Instagram has extended this action to several other countries including Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand. In a recent tweet by the official Twitter account of the social media app, Instagram has announced that it has decided to hide the likes count on the app.

Read More

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review: The OnePlus 7 is in The Line of Fire

Right after the Poco F1, this is Xiaomi’s second attempt at undercutting OnePlus in the sub-premium flagship category. Of course, OnePlus took a bigger jump this year and launched a high-end version and small refresh of last year’s model. So the Redmi K20 Pro isn’t as premium as the OnePlus 7 Pro but definitely tries to become everything that the OnePlus 7 isn’t. Confused? Well, let’s just dive deep into the review then.

Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 With Super AMOLED Display, Dual-Cameras, S-Pen Goes Official

Just a couple of days back we had reported that Samsung would launch the tablet alongside the Galaxy Note 10 on August 7. But Samsung surprised everyone and announced the Galaxy Tab S6 on Wednesday, July 31. While the leaks seemed to have been pretty accurate, we now have the official pricing.

Read More

Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official

After a bunch of rumours, gaming smartphone maker Black Shark has announced its newest member of the family. The new Black Shark 2 Pro was just unveiled which comes with some heavy-weight features to justify itself as a hardcore gaming smartphone. While the build seems similar, there are some changes which make the handset look more refined. The back includes more RGB lighting and an improved grip.

Read More

Xiaomi Remains in The Lead Even as Smartphone Shipments in India Slip to 33 Million Units in Q2 2019

Smartphone shipment in India saw a marginal fall with 33 million units being shipped in the second quarter ended June, according to research firm Canalys. A total of 33.1 million units were shipped in the country in the second quarter of 2018, the data from Canalys showed. "Smartphone shipment slipped 0.5 per cent in India in Q2 2019 as feature phone users refrained from upgrading to smartphones," it said.

Read More

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above Flight Simulator Mobile Game Launched on Android, iOS

The Indian Air Force in collaboration with India-based developer Threye Interactive has launched its flight battle simulator mobile game, named 'Indian Air Force: A Cut Above'. The game is now available on both Android and iOS platforms, and from the initial looks, presents a configurable air fight game that aims to highlight the life, thrills and responsibilities of the Indian Air Force.

Read more

Vivo Z5 With 4,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 712 SoC Announced: Price, Features, and More

The Vivo Z5 has just been officially announced in China, which becomes with the second handset under the company’s new Z-series after the Z1 Pro. The mid-range smartphone comes with a triple camera at the back, a bulky 4,500mAh battery and a water drop notch and 19.5:9 display.

Read More

PUBG Mobile Club Open: Top Esports Win Spring Split, India’s Team Soul Emerges as Crowd Favorites

The past week was packed with PUBG mania as the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) witnessed the regional finalists battling it out for the top spot. The spring leg of the global tournament, which kicked off in March came to an end on Sunday with the prelims and final matches happening in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Truecaller Bug Reportedly Signed-up Indians for UPI Account With ICICI Bank

In a nightmare for thousands of Truecaller users in India, a so-called bug automatically created their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) accounts with the ICICI Bank without their consent, triggering panic and hacking fears. The affected users received an SMS from ICICI Bank, starting from late Monday evening till morning hours on Tuesday, saying "your registration for UPI app has started.

Read More

Apple Q3 Results: Full Steam Ahead For Services as The iPhone Makes up Less Than Half of The Revenue

Apple has announced the Q3 2019 financial results, and the company has ended the June quarter with a revenue of $53.8 billion, which is an increase from $53.2 billion in the same quarter a year ago. The iPhone revenue was $25.99 billion, which was lesser compared to the $29.47 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. This means that the iPhone now contributes less than half of Apple’s total revenue.

Read More

Google Pixel 4 to Feature Face Unlock, Motion Gesture Features: Watch Video

Google is back with yet another amazing smartphone, and it is smart in all its capacity. Just ahead of its presumed October launch, Google Pixel 4 has finally unveiled its cool features in a YouTube video and blog post. As evident in the video, the new Google Pixel 4 comes with face unlock technology instead of the usual fingerprint sensor. In addition, Google also revealed that the Pixel 4 will have a feature called “Motion Sense,” which means that it will have a Project Soli chip that uses radar to detect hand gestures near the phone.

Read More

If This is a Real Sony PlayStation 5 For Pre-order, it is More Expensive Than You May Have Imagined

If you are one of those Sony PlayStation loyalists who has been saving up to buy the upcoming PlayStation 5 gaming console, what you have saved so far is probably not enough. That is, if we are to believe the pre-order price on the Swedish website MediaMarkt—9999 Swedish Krona, which roughly translates to $1,047 or around Rs 72,000.

Read More

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.