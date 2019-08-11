Weekly Tech Recap: Redmi K20 Series Open Sale, Vivo S1 Launch, PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 and More

Ferrari Lawyers Threaten to Sue Fashion Designer For ‘Distasteful’ Instagram Posts

Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car maker, is not impressed with the Instagram posts made by German fashion designer Philipp Plein. The Ferrari lawyers have sent a notice to Plein, clearly not impressed with the use of the Ferrari brand in some of the Instagram posts that he is making. Plein is the owner of a green coloured Ferrari 812 Superfast.

Read more

Internet Services Suspended in Kashmir: A Brief History of Data Shutdowns in The State

The frantic developments in the past few hours have seen the imposition of Section 144 in Srinagar as well as the suspension of mobile internet services in Kashmir, as well as mobile services, wireline or landline services as well as wired broadband internet services. This went into effect a few hours ago, and there is no clarity yet on when the mobile data, as well as other communication services in the region, will resume.

Read More

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Flagships Now Available via Open Sale in India

It has not even been a month since Xiaomi launched its flagship phones, the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India and today the company has announced that the handsets will now be available via open sale. This means that you don't have to wait for flash sales anymore and the handset will be readily available for customers.

Read More

Vivo S1 With Triple-Rear Camera, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features, Design and More

Vivo S1 has officially been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 17,990. The highlights of the phone include an AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup at the back and a large 4,500mAh battery.

Read More

If You Think Xiaomi's 100-Megapixel Camera Phone Will be Revolutionary, Read This

You probably knew this would happen — expected it, even, and now it's finally here. Earlier today, Xiaomi announced at its global event in Beijing, China that its next smartphone under the Redmi moniker would feature a 64-megapixel sensor. While that was already in the pipeline, Xiaomi went one step further and added that it would also introduce a smartphone featuring a 100-megapixel sensor, later this year.

Read More

Google Admits Most Android Users Prefer Three Button Navigation

Now that Google has released the final beta version of Android Q, the company is now taking pains to make a case for why it switched to gesture-based navigation in the new version of Android. And that is when Google admits that most users still prefer the three key navigation bar, that was common in Android phones all along. That meant single touch on the navigation bar at the bottom of your Android smartphone display to go back, to open the app drawer or return to home and to open the recent app cards.

Read More

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: The Competition Gets Bigger and Better

Samsung just launched its most powerful Android beast, the new Galaxy Note 10 and for the first time ever the lineup features two variants. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus feature similar cameras on the front and rear, and come with a near-full screen display with a punch hole camera sitting on the top.

Read More

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 is Coming Soon, First Look at the new Update

During the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 finals, the company had confirmed that it is working on bringing Erangel 2.0 to the battle royale game. Just like the PC version, the game’s first map is going to be revamped. While the company hasn’t confirmed as to how long will it take for the new map update to arrive, but a lot of rumours suggest that it could arrive with update 0.14.5.

Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Launched: Specs, Price and More

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus have been launched, and everything about the devices is in line with what was expected of them. The headlining acts of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019, the Galaxy Note 10 lineup feature two distinct variants for the first time ever, and also run on a new SoC in contrast to the Galaxy S10 lineup for the first time ever. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus feature similar camera setups on the front and rear, and come with a near-full screen display that looks quite snazzy in photographs.

Read More

Premier League 2019-20 Season Kicks Off With This Tech Loaded Football in Play

The 2019/20 Premier League season in England kicks off later tonight with the European Champions Liverpool taking on Norwich at Anfield, Liverpool. The ball that will be used for the Premier League this year is the Nike Merlin, and this ball is exclusive for use in the Premier League only. This incidentally also marks the 200-year partnership between Nike and the Premier League.

Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Coming Soon, Will be More Powerful Than the Competition

After the successful launch of the Redmi Note 7 earlier this year, a top executive at the company has confirmed the next phone in the series — the Redmi Note 8. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, in response to a Weibo post, said that the Redmi Note 8 is in the works and it will be much more powerful than the competition, as reported by a Chinese publication ITHomes.

Read More

Fraud SIM Swap Leaves Unique Mobile Number Owner Ported-Out Without his Knowledge

In a fraud case of SIM Swap, an Airtel subscriber was shocked when his unique mobile number was ported out and sold without being notified. During a trip to Leh and Ladakh, Navin Raghuvanshi couldn’t get a proper connection. Assuming that he was in a bad reception area, he ignored the issue. But when he noticed that his phone was not registering to the mobile network post his return to his home in Indore, that was when he figured that things were out of place.

Read More

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.