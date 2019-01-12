Weekly Tech Recap: Redmi Note 7 launch, PUBG Mobile India Series, CES 2019 and More

This week was pretty huge in the tech industry, as we saw a plethora of announcements from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Xiaomi announcing the first handset under its newly formed sub-brand Redmi, Tencent Games announcing a new PUBG Mobile competition in India and a lot more.

Here’s a quick round-up of the top tech stories from this week.Many years ago in a cold winter morning in January, the year 2007 to be precise, the very first iPhone was unveiled at the Macworld event in San Francisco. Macworld used to be a big deal back then, and the Apple co-founder and then chief executive officer, the Late Steve Jobs introduced the first-ever iPhone to the world. It was, at that time, pitched as three products in one—a widescreen iPod with a touchscreen, a mobile phone to carry around and be connected and an internet device for browsing the depths of the world wide web. The iPhone went on sale later that year.You enter home after a tiring day at work, and just want to relax for a bit. Not move a muscle. Just flop on the couch and stay there. “Alexa, play Chill Mix playlist from my library,” is all you need to say. The Amazon Echo speaker sitting on your bedside table, will do the rest. That is the power of Alexa, which is Amazon’s artificially intelligent virtual assistant.We witnessed a variety of announcements at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show ranging from large-scale LED TVs to new PC hardware and so much more. Even the notebook category saw a mix of ultra-slim and gaming beasts wooing potential consumers. Asus, Acer and Alienware announced a bunch of exciting products which made this year’s CES, totally worth it.PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds or PUBG has taken over the Indian gaming community like how. With regular updates on the mobile version keeping players content, game developer Tencent Games has now announced one of its biggest tournaments for the country. The PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 is the second big tournament after the ‘Campus Championship’ which was hosted last year.The first handset under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand Redmi has been officially announced. Meet the Redmi Note 7 featuring a water drop notch, dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor and a unique glass design. After speculations and leaks the new smartphone was announced at a special event in China. The Redmi Note 7 looks a lot like the Mi Play and some might even argue that it shares its design with a bunch of smartphones from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor.Expanding its range in the country, the two new models are essentially similar to the previously launched products with minor changes. The Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) comes with a 55-inch (138.8cm) 4K UHD display featuring 10-bit colour depth and support for HDR10, a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU, 2GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 20W stereo speakers and all of the other features that we have seen in the past including Patchwall UI with Android TV interface.The new Area 51m is a first of its kind laptop that is promised to come user-replaceable processor, graphics card, storage, and RAM. For starters, it features a desktop-class Intel processor so you can choose between Intel’s 8th-Gen i7-8700, or 9th Gen i7-9700K, or i9-9900K.