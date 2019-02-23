English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Samsung Galaxy S10, PUBG Mobile Update, Xiaomi Mi 9 and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Apple Expected to Launch 16-inch MacBook Pro, 31-inch 6K Display, iPhones with Reverse Wireless Charging
While it sounds uncanny, the analyst says that new MacBook Pro having dimensions between 16-inches and 16.5-inches with an updated design is expected to launch this year.
PUBG Mobile Update 0.11.0: Here’s How to Download The New Zombie Update
PUBG Mobile is getting the long-awaited update that brings in the Zombie mode in association with Resident Evil 2. Sunset or the Survive Till Dawn is a new time-limited event mode where players need to fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 also spawn on the map.
Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
Announced at a special event in China, the new Mi 9 comes in an interesting curved glass design with gradient finish at the back. There’s a 6.39-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.
Top 5 Smartphones Launching Soon in India: Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M30, OPPO F11 Pro, Realme 3 And More
A bunch of smartphones have been confirmed by companies that are going to launch in soon in India. Here is a list of smartphones expected to launch in India soon.
ACT Fibernet Offering 100GB Additional Data, Amazon Fire TV Stick With Select Plans
The company is offering 100GB additional data per month to its subscribers and has also announced that it would be offering the newly launched Amazon Fire TV Stick with the new Alexa Voice remote.
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched: Everything You Need to Know
At its first Unpacked event for 2019, Samsung has revealed the all-new Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. After all the hype, the predictions turned out to be true as there are a total of three handsets under the range.
PUBG Mobile Ban: Developer Issues Statement Following Criticism in India
Despite the immense popularity of the battle royale game, PUBG has become a subject of controversy, especially in India. There have been cases where students are neglecting studies and are said to be ‘addicted’ to the game.
Vivo V15 Pro With Snapdragon 675 Processor, 6GB RAM, Triple Rear Camera Launched For Rs 28,990
The all-new Vivo V15 pro will be available from 20 February in India. The device sports a pop-up front camera, which the company first introduced in the iconic Vivo Nex smartphone in early 2018.
Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything You Need to Know About the Smartphone With Folding Screen
Samsung kicked-off its Unpacked event in San Francisco this year with its highly anticipated folding smartphone. Called the Galaxy Fold, the handset is the first foldable smartphone from the company which was first teased at its developers conference last year.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Which is The Ultimate Flagship Phone?
The Galaxy S10 Plus on paper is the most powerful Android phone. But it has to compete with Apple's iPhone XS Max loaded with the super fast A12 processor.
