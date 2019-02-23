Weekly Tech Recap: Samsung Galaxy S10, PUBG Mobile Update, Xiaomi Mi 9 and More

Read More









PUBG Mobile is getting the long-awaited update that brings in the Zombie mode in association with Resident Evil 2. Sunset or the Survive Till Dawn is a new time-limited event mode where players need to fight to survive as usual on Erangel, but Zombies and Bosses from Resident Evil 2 also spawn on the map.

Announced at a special event in China, the new Mi 9 comes in an interesting curved glass design with gradient finish at the back. There’s a 6.39-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

A bunch of smartphones have been confirmed by companies that are going to launch in soon in India. Here is a list of smartphones expected to launch in India soon.









At its first Unpacked event for 2019, Samsung has revealed the all-new Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. After all the hype, the predictions turned out to be true as there are a total of three handsets under the range.

The all-new Vivo V15 pro will be available from 20 February in India. The device sports a pop-up front camera, which the company first introduced in the iconic Vivo Nex smartphone in early 2018.

Samsung kicked-off its Unpacked event in San Francisco this year with its highly anticipated folding smartphone. Called the Galaxy Fold, the handset is the first foldable smartphone from the company which was first teased at its developers conference last year.









The Galaxy S10 Plus on paper is the most powerful Android phone. But it has to compete with Apple's iPhone XS Max loaded with the super fast A12 processor.

