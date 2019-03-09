English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review, Realme 3 Launch, OnePlus 7 Leaks And More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Benchmarks Show Exynos 9820 Variant Slower Than Snapdragon 855
Spotify India Clocks 1 Million Users in The First Week as it Battles With JioSaavn, Gaana And Apple Music
The company has confirmed that it has clocked 1 million users in the first week of launch in India. This includes users who signed up for the Spotify Premium service as well as those who are using the free subscription tier.
Jio Effect: India Has The Most Inexpensive Mobile Data Rates in The World
Riding the popularity of ultra-cheap data packs offered by Reliance Jio, which has amassed 28 crore subscribers in a short time, India has emerged as the country that provides mobile data at the lowest rate in the world, showed the research by price comparison site Cable.co.uk.
Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
The Oppo sub-brand took a jab at Xiaomi a few days back as it claimed the Realme 3 with its 12nm-based MediaTek Helio P70 processor is better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 equipped Redmi Note 7. Notably, the Realme 2 Pro was powered by the 660 last year.
Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details
Paytm has introduced Paytm First – a loyalty programme which covers paid subscriptions of several companies including Zomato, Eros Now, Sony Liv, Viu Premium, and Uber. The primary motive behind this loyalty programme is to retain customers by rewarding them for their repeat purchase behaviour - a critical metric for a digital payments company.
USB4 Unifies Thunderbolt And USB Standards, Could Make Your Computing Lives Simpler
In a surprise announcement, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) has introduced a new USB protocol called, USB4. It is said to be based on Thunderbolt 3 platform and offers similar speeds, which means that it will have the ability to transfer data as fast as 40Gbps.
Oppo F11 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Announced for Rs 24,990
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo usually offers selfie-camera focused smartphones under the F-series, and this year it is adding the F11 Pro to the roster. While the focus is mostly on the rear 48-megapixel camera at the back, you do get a pop-up selfie camera that rises from the top of the device.
Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
If you have followed the works of Italian astronomer, physicist, and engineer Galileo Galilei, you would probably be well versed with the events of 1609 in Venice, when Galileo wrote a letter to his brother confirming the existence of a spyglass instrument which “represent(s) an object that is, for example, fifty miles away, as large and near as if it were only five.”
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: The Closest an Android Phone Has Been, to a Perfect 10
The smartphone space is a bit perplexing these days. The long-standing definition of Android flagship smartphones has changed somewhat. The traditional flagship Android phones as we knew them all along, now have competition from those that called themselves ‘flagship killers’ till a few years ago, and silently upgraded to offer flagship-experience themselves in due course of time—these are the phones around the Rs 40,000 price point.
Smartphone App Developed by IIT Kharagpur Students Can Detect Fake Currency
Researchers at IIT Kharagpur have developed a smartphone-based application to detect counterfeit currency and also provided solutions for industrial operations ranging from thermal power plants to nuclear radiation tracking, an official said on Thursday.
OnePlus 7: Expected Price, Specifications And Everything You Need to Know
The OnePlus 7 has been leaked quite a number of times and in the latest leak, we have confirmed information that the OnePlus 7 will be getting a pop-up selfie camera, a full HD+ display with a screen to body ratio of around 95 percent.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review: By Far, The Ultimate Android Phone Under Rs 15,000
It is never really an easy task to better a product that is already top notch. We are talking about the excellent Redmi Note 6 Pro. When that arrived in the second half of last year, it reset the benchmark in the affordable Android smartphone space. Yet here we are, a few months later, with the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is doing the impossible.
Loading...
