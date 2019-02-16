Weekly Tech Recap: Smartphone Radiation, Apex Legends, Redmi Note 7 India Launch and More

Read More









“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night,” the words of English poet and painter, William Blake. But if the final link in the chain, the sleep isn’t satisfactory, then there could be a problem.

Read More









Kodak is making a splash again in the market, with the 43-inch UDHX Smart TV. This is priced at Rs 23,999 and goes directly in competition with the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 which is priced at Rs 22,999.

Read More









Amazon India has announced that its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant Alexa can now play over 350 radio stations. You can simply say “Alexa, what radio stations do you have” and listen to your favorite radio channels.









Read More

Read more

One of the most exciting category was probably the budget segment, which saw quite a few handsets from various names. Xiaomi continued to offer excellent value for money products, and other names like Realme, Nokia and Asus brought some interesting options for consumers.

Read More

The confused roll-out continues. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has now extended the deadline for switching to the new channel pricing and subscription tariff regime—subscribers now have till 31 March to make the switch and will ideally not face disruption of services in the meantime.

Read More









As the launch date comes closer, we are seeing new leaks almost everyday. Today we’ve just encountered some teaser videos of the Galaxy S10 straight from Samsung’s Vietnam YouTube channel.

Read More

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India, which is going to happen on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 was first launched in China last month for a starting price of 999 yuan which roughly translates to Rs 10,500.









Read More

PUBG Mobile is expected to get the new 0.11.0 update on February 19. This means that we might finally be able to hunt down some zombies as the new mode is going to be a part of the update.

Read More

The controversy about smartphone radiation continues to rage on. The latest report released by Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz, which is The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection, has revealed the amount of radiation emitted by smartphones currently on sale around the world.It has been a week since the battle royale game, set to rival PUBG and Fortnite, and the milestones keep coming. Respawn Entertainment and EA Games have confirmed that Apex Legends has clocked 25 million players in the first week.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.