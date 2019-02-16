English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Smartphone Radiation, Apex Legends, Redmi Note 7 India Launch and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India in February 28: Everything You Need to Need
Loading...
Smartphone Radiation Alert: OnePlus 5T, Xiaomi Mi A1 And OnePlus 6T Are Worst Offenders
The controversy about smartphone radiation continues to rage on. The latest report released by Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz, which is The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection, has revealed the amount of radiation emitted by smartphones currently on sale around the world.
Read More
Apple iPhone XR is Now Selling For as Low as Rs 70,500; Would You Buy One Now?
“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night,” the words of English poet and painter, William Blake. But if the final link in the chain, the sleep isn’t satisfactory, then there could be a problem.
Read More
Kodak 43UHDX Smart TV Review: It is a Very Close Battle With The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43
Kodak is making a splash again in the market, with the 43-inch UDHX Smart TV. This is priced at Rs 23,999 and goes directly in competition with the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 which is priced at Rs 22,999.
Read More
Amazon Alexa Can Now Play Your Favorite Radio Stations
Amazon India has announced that its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant Alexa can now play over 350 radio stations. You can simply say “Alexa, what radio stations do you have” and listen to your favorite radio channels.
Read More
PUBG And Fortnite Better Watch Out, As Apex Legends Has Clocked 25 Million Players in Just One Week
It has been a week since the battle royale game, set to rival PUBG and Fortnite, and the milestones keep coming. Respawn Entertainment and EA Games have confirmed that Apex Legends has clocked 25 million players in the first week.
Read more
Best Phones to buy Under Rs 20,000 in India
One of the most exciting category was probably the budget segment, which saw quite a few handsets from various names. Xiaomi continued to offer excellent value for money products, and other names like Realme, Nokia and Asus brought some interesting options for consumers.
Read More
TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
The confused roll-out continues. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has now extended the deadline for switching to the new channel pricing and subscription tariff regime—subscribers now have till 31 March to make the switch and will ideally not face disruption of services in the meantime.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
As the launch date comes closer, we are seeing new leaks almost everyday. Today we’ve just encountered some teaser videos of the Galaxy S10 straight from Samsung’s Vietnam YouTube channel.
Read More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India on February 28: Everything You Need to Know
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India, which is going to happen on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 was first launched in China last month for a starting price of 999 yuan which roughly translates to Rs 10,500.
Read More
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
PUBG Mobile is expected to get the new 0.11.0 update on February 19. This means that we might finally be able to hunt down some zombies as the new mode is going to be a part of the update.
Read More
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The controversy about smartphone radiation continues to rage on. The latest report released by Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz, which is The German Federal Office for Radiation Protection, has revealed the amount of radiation emitted by smartphones currently on sale around the world.
Read More
Apple iPhone XR is Now Selling For as Low as Rs 70,500; Would You Buy One Now?
“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night,” the words of English poet and painter, William Blake. But if the final link in the chain, the sleep isn’t satisfactory, then there could be a problem.
Read More
Kodak 43UHDX Smart TV Review: It is a Very Close Battle With The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43
Kodak is making a splash again in the market, with the 43-inch UDHX Smart TV. This is priced at Rs 23,999 and goes directly in competition with the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43 which is priced at Rs 22,999.
Read More
Amazon Alexa Can Now Play Your Favorite Radio Stations
Amazon India has announced that its artificial intelligence-based voice assistant Alexa can now play over 350 radio stations. You can simply say “Alexa, what radio stations do you have” and listen to your favorite radio channels.
Read More
PUBG And Fortnite Better Watch Out, As Apex Legends Has Clocked 25 Million Players in Just One Week
It has been a week since the battle royale game, set to rival PUBG and Fortnite, and the milestones keep coming. Respawn Entertainment and EA Games have confirmed that Apex Legends has clocked 25 million players in the first week.
Read more
Best Phones to buy Under Rs 20,000 in India
One of the most exciting category was probably the budget segment, which saw quite a few handsets from various names. Xiaomi continued to offer excellent value for money products, and other names like Realme, Nokia and Asus brought some interesting options for consumers.
Read More
TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
The confused roll-out continues. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has now extended the deadline for switching to the new channel pricing and subscription tariff regime—subscribers now have till 31 March to make the switch and will ideally not face disruption of services in the meantime.
Read More
Samsung Galaxy S10 Wireless Charging, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 4K Selfie Camera Revealed in Teasers
As the launch date comes closer, we are seeing new leaks almost everyday. Today we’ve just encountered some teaser videos of the Galaxy S10 straight from Samsung’s Vietnam YouTube channel.
Read More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India on February 28: Everything You Need to Know
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India, which is going to happen on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 was first launched in China last month for a starting price of 999 yuan which roughly translates to Rs 10,500.
Read More
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Update to Finally Arrive on February 19: Here Are The Details
PUBG Mobile is expected to get the new 0.11.0 update on February 19. This means that we might finally be able to hunt down some zombies as the new mode is going to be a part of the update.
Read More
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Woman Marries Zombie Child Doll in Intimate Ceremony, Says They Want to Have Kids Now
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- Shortlisted 18 Players for World Cup and Their Workload Will be Monitored in IPL: Prasad
- High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results