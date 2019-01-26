English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Weekly Tech Recap: Spotify India Launch, New DTH Rules, PUBG Zombies Mode and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during this week.
Apple iPhone XI 2019 Renders Shows Horizontally Aligned Triple Camera: Everything You Need to Know
Spotify is Finally Launching in India on January 31
It has taken quite a bit of time, but if sources are to be believed, Spotify might finally launch in India. The world’s biggest music streaming service has been working for a while to set its footprint in the country and the efforts could finally pay-off on January 31.
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ Live Images Leaked: Are These the Real Deal?
A German blog by the name AllAboutSamsung has shared some alleged live photos of the Galaxy S10 and the S10+ in the flesh. By the looks of it, they are quite convincing.
TRAI’s New Rules For Cable, DTH: Will a Rollout Mired in Legal Battles Delay Affordable TV Subscriptions?
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is in the process of implementing the new guidelines that dictate the pricing of cable and direct to home (DTH) television subscription services.
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta rollout has begun adding loads of new stuff including a big Resident Evil 2 collaboration. This collaboration was rumoured and “leaked" multiple times for release soon and while we don’t have a confirmed date yet, it is live for Beta testers.
Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
The Indian government has reportedly advanced the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) timetable by two months. This is going to hit manufacturers hard as the new order mandates companies to begin local manufacture of components like touch panels and displays starting next month.
Is The Return of The Apple iPhone SE Indicating That a Truly Affordable iPhone May be in The Works?
The curious case of the reappearance of the Apple iPhone SE over the past few days on the Apple website is exactly what it is—not a mystery.
PUBG Weapon Mechanics Reveal Rate-of-Fire and Framerates are Interrelated
According to YouTuber, WackyJacky101, who is known for his thorough testing of the game, suggests that lower the framerates, the lower a weapon’s vertical recoil is going to be.
New Apple iPhone 11 Renders Give us a Glimpse of The Expected Design Changes: Watch Video
ConceptsiPhone published a concept trailer on YouTube featuring a glossy new device adhering to nearly all the rumors we've heard thus far about the iPhone 11, right down to the suspected triple rear camera.
Xiaomi Redmi Go Specifications Leaked, Price Expected to be Under Rs 5,000
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch its new budget-friendly smartphone 'Xiaomi Redmi Go' along with the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.
Sony WH-CH700N Review: Noise Cancellation Headphones That Are Better Than All Its Rivals
Following on from the exceptional WH-1000XM3 (around Rs 29,990) noise cancellation headphone, is the slightly more affordable WH-CH700N headphone.
