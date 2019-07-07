Weekly Tech Recap: WhatsApp Outage, Redmi K20 Launch Date, PUBG Mobile India Tour and More

Xiaomi Redmi K20, K20 Pro Launching in India on July 17, Here are all the

Xiaomi has finally announced the launch date for the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro in India. A few weeks back, the company had confirmed that the handset would be launched in India by mid-july and committing to its promise, the Chinese tech giant has now confirmed that it will be launching the handset on July 17.

If We Stop Building Power Plants, Factories And Buy no Home Appliances, The Earth is Still Heating up

There is a famous quote by Canadian author J.R. Rim, which goes something like “Every second that goes by is a point of no return.” There is that persistent feeling we may be doing exactly that with Earth. And it doesn’t make for pleasant reading now. And it won’t make for a comfortable existence at some point in the near future.

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019 With Prize Pool of Rs 1.5 Crore Announced, Here are all the

PUBG Corp. in association with Oppo Mobiles has announced yet another PUBG Mobile tournament in India. Dubbed as the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019, the four-month long event will include a combination of both online events with regional finals in four parts of India. It is one of the only multi-tiered tournaments in the country and will have the regional finals in Jaipur, Guwahati, Pune, Vizag while the grand finale will happen in Kolkata in the month of October 2019.

Tata Sky Slashes Prices of SD And HD STBs: Is it Competition, or Challenge from Netflix And Hotstar?

Leading direct to home (DTH) service provider Tata Sky has slashed the prices of the standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) set-top boxes (STBs). This comes a month after Tata Sky had made another downward revision to the prices. This means that the new SD STB is now priced at Rs 1,399 while a new HD STB will cost Rs 1,499.

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Services Restored Globally After Lengthy Outage

WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook's services are seemingly experiencing technical glitches since earlier on Wednesday. The outage appears to be global, with media reports and tweets revealing that the issue is prevalent across Europe, USA and Africa as well. In India, while the WhatsApp chat interface and Instagram posts and stories are active, transferring any form of media, including audio and images, appear to be frozen for now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Launch on August 7; Everything we Know so Far

Apart from the upcoming Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone XI, we have Samsung’s big flagship on its way. The new Galaxy Note 10 has been confirmed to launch on August 7. Samsung has posted a teaser video for its next Unpacked event which will be taking place at 4PM EST in New York City.

Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally

If someone says apps are serious business, believe them. As it turns out, smartphone users globally have already clocked $40 billion in spending on apps for their phones this year, and we are just halfway through it. This is according to the latest numbers by app analytics platform SensorTower. And this is 15.4 percent more than the $34.4 billion consumers spent on apps in the first half of 2018.

Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan

The home broadband space is all set to get a shakeup with the expected arrival of the Reliance Jio GigaFiber broadband service sometime later this year. Current broadband players have been constantly rejigging the tariff plans and offers for existing customers as well as hoping to entice new customers to sign up.

Budget 2019: BharatNet Project Will Expand to All Panchayats, Funded by Public Private Partnership

The Digital India program has been given a further boost in the Budget 2019 presented for the year ending March 2020. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the first budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government, has presented the roadmap for the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA), which is a part of the Digital India program.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A With Snapdragon 439 SoC Launched in India for Rs 5,999

Refreshing its entry-level smartphone offering, Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 7A in India. Priced at Rs 5,999, the new handset will be available starting July 11 through Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The company is also offering a special two-year warranty for Indian consumers.

PUBG Mobile: Everything You Need to Know About Weapon Grips

PUBG Mobile might look like a bunch of people dropping on an island to just shoot around, but there is so much more to it. You need to have a strategy as to where you can land and how to move ahead, choosing the right weapons, and most importantly, choosing the right attachments for your guns.

Here are All the Nokia Phones that Should Receive Android Q Soon After Release

In a recent statement given by HMD Global, it is now said to be partnering with CGI and Google Cloud to move and store phone activation and performance data. In the move, Nokia smartphones will also get an Android Q update, starting with Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 2.2. HMD has confirmed in its press release that it will roll-out Android Q to its smartphones starting later this year and it will be completed in 2020.

Sony Launches The Z9F Soundbar For Rs 59,990 And Believes Dolby Atmos is The Crucial Ingredient

Sony has added the new HT-Z9F soundbar to its home theater and soundbar line-up in India. This comes at a time when there is an increasing focus on the audio experience to go with the TV that you may own, and Sony India believes soundbars are the way forward. In particular, the company believes that the Dolby Atmos capabilities add a lot of value to the proposition.

Apple Offers to Repair The 2018 MacBook Air Devices With Faulty Logic Boards For Free

If you own a 2018 MacBook Air, you might want to read ahead. According to an internal document distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, Apple has identified an undisclosed issue with the logic board in 2018 MacBook Air units with ‘a very small number’.

Vivo Z1 Pro With Snapdragon 712 SoC, Punch-Hole Camera Launched; Price, Features and More

Vivo has launched a new series in India and the first handset under the range is the Z1 Pro. The new handset from the company to feature a punch-hole camera and is also the official smartphone for the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 tournament. The smartphone was announced at an event today in India and comes with a starting price of Rs 14,990.

