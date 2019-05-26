Weekly Tech Recap: Xiaomi Black Shark 2, WWDC 2019, Huawei Ban and More

PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019

WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event









This year’s WWDC (WorldWide Developer Conference) is scheduled from June 3 to 7 and Apple has finally started sending out press invites for the keynote event. As usual, the event will take place on June 3 at 10 AM PT at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

Apple Introduces The Fastest MacBook Pro Yet, And Insists The Keyboard Issues Are Fixed

Apple has announced the much-expected update for the MacBook Pro line-up, which makes these the most powerful MacBooks yet. The updated MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Pro 15 will now offer the options of the 8th generation and the 9th generation Intel Core processors.

The Galaxy Fold was delayed indefinitely earlier this month after early review units turned out to have faulty displays. While it was assumed that Samsung would axe the device, fresh reports now confirm that the folding smartphone is going to go on sale within a month.









Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India









Activision's uber-popular Call of Duty is finally coming to Android with Call of Duty Mobile, and downloads of the pre-launch beta editions are reportedly being offered to select users in India.









Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on May 27

Black Shark is finally launching in India. For those who don’t know, Black Shark is a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi which focuses on gaming smartphones. It launched its first device last year, and the Black Shark 2 earlier this year in China.

As the US crackdown on Chinese tech company Huawei continues, things may just become really complicated for Huawei as far as its smartphones are concerned. Google has announced that they will be suspending all interactions with Huawei, and this comes just after the Trump administration in the US had put Huawei on the US Commerce Department’s trade blacklist, also called ‘entity list’.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 Lite Launched: Price, Specifications and More









The Honor 20 series of smartphones has been launched globally, with the Huawei-owned subsidiary introducing the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite into the fray. The lineup follows the trend of three-variant lineups, with the Pro variant presenting overkill specifications at a higher price, and the Lite variant presenting a slightly compromised experience but offering superior value for money.

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally get Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0.2 Update

OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 9.0 based OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. The company had been working on bringing the update since last year and early this year we saw some beta builds as well.









Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain









The Redmi K20 launch event is only days away. While the company has been creating quite a buzz around for a while now, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has given us an early preview of the device.









This morning, the world woke up to what can only be described as a bombshell. Google said it was suspending Huawei’s access to its Android operating system for smartphones. After some initial confusion, it became clear that Huawei will not be able to use the Android operating system for any new phones that it makes and sells.

