Weekly Tech Recap: Xiaomi Black Shark 2, WWDC 2019, Huawei Ban and More
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
A round-up of all the big stories from the world of technology during the week.
PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
Popularity for the battle royal game PUBG Mobile continues as developer Tencent Games has announced impressive numbers. According to a report by IHS Markit and Priori Data, revenues have more than doubled since the last quarter of 2018. Of course, the biggest contributor was PUBG Mobile which helped the developer to achieve a growth of 189 percent between the fourth quarter of 2018 and first quarter of 2019.
WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
This year’s WWDC (WorldWide Developer Conference) is scheduled from June 3 to 7 and Apple has finally started sending out press invites for the keynote event. As usual, the event will take place on June 3 at 10 AM PT at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.
I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
“Alexa, ask room service to send me two bottles of water.” Giving such orders to an in-room speaker will probably become very common in the eventual future, Alexa or otherwise. It is a rather obvious bit of implementing smart speakers, but one that has not been done frequently enough yet, at least in India.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Leaked: Colour Display, Bigger Battery, NFC and More
Xiaomi is one of the leading smartphone and television brands in India. But there is another product from the company that is super popular. The Mi Band has been one of the most successful fitness bands around the world, and according to the company it sold one million units of the Mi Band 3 in just six months of launch in India.
Apple Introduces The Fastest MacBook Pro Yet, And Insists The Keyboard Issues Are Fixed
Apple has announced the much-expected update for the MacBook Pro line-up, which makes these the most powerful MacBooks yet. The updated MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Pro 15 will now offer the options of the 8th generation and the 9th generation Intel Core processors.
Samsung Galaxy Fold Returning to Markets Within a Month: Report
The Galaxy Fold was delayed indefinitely earlier this month after early review units turned out to have faulty displays. While it was assumed that Samsung would axe the device, fresh reports now confirm that the folding smartphone is going to go on sale within a month.
Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
Activision's uber-popular Call of Duty is finally coming to Android with Call of Duty Mobile, and downloads of the pre-launch beta editions are reportedly being offered to select users in India.
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone Launching in India on May 27
Black Shark is finally launching in India. For those who don’t know, Black Shark is a subsidiary brand of Xiaomi which focuses on gaming smartphones. It launched its first device last year, and the Black Shark 2 earlier this year in China.
Will Google Stop Releasing Android Updates For Huawei and Honor Phones? The Answer is Yes
As the US crackdown on Chinese tech company Huawei continues, things may just become really complicated for Huawei as far as its smartphones are concerned. Google has announced that they will be suspending all interactions with Huawei, and this comes just after the Trump administration in the US had put Huawei on the US Commerce Department’s trade blacklist, also called ‘entity list’.
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 Lite Launched: Price, Specifications and More
The Honor 20 series of smartphones has been launched globally, with the Huawei-owned subsidiary introducing the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite into the fray. The lineup follows the trend of three-variant lineups, with the Pro variant presenting overkill specifications at a higher price, and the Lite variant presenting a slightly compromised experience but offering superior value for money.
OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T Finally get Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0.2 Update
OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 9.0 based OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for the OnePlus 3 and the OnePlus 3T. The company had been working on bringing the update since last year and early this year we saw some beta builds as well.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 First Image Shared by India Head Manu Kumar Jain
The Redmi K20 launch event is only days away. While the company has been creating quite a buzz around for a while now, Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain has given us an early preview of the device.
Huawei Responds After Google Blocks Access to Android For Phones, Confirms Security Updates
This morning, the world woke up to what can only be described as a bombshell. Google said it was suspending Huawei’s access to its Android operating system for smartphones. After some initial confusion, it became clear that Huawei will not be able to use the Android operating system for any new phones that it makes and sells.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
