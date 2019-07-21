Weekly Tech Recap: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Launch, PUBG Mobile Season 8, FaceApp Privacy and More

OnePlus 7 Pro is Getting The OxygenOS 9.5.10 Update, And Now we Know Why 9.5.9 Went Missing

If you are wondering what happened to the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update for your OnePlus 7 Pro, worry not, because the new OxygenOS 9.5.10 update is now rolling out. The OxygenOS 9.5.10 hotfix is now rolling out after the previous update was halted because it was discovered that it had issued with the double-tap to wake feature. As it stands, the OxygenOS 9.5.10 has pretty much the same set of bug fixes and features as OxygenOS 9.5.9.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and K20 Launched at Rs 21,999: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The latest flagships from Xiaomi under the Redmi brand are finally here in India. The new Redmi K20 Pro and the K20 have been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 21,999. The new handsets spearhead the Redmi brand into competing against OnePlus by offering high-end features at an even more affordable price range.

World Emoji Day: The Emojis in Your Phone Are Evolving to Focus on Diversity And Gender

The good old emojis on your smartphone are so advanced now that we are now taking the whole issue of diversity very seriously. As we celebrate the World Emoji Day, Apple has confirmed that 59 new emojis will multiple skin colour options and other combinations will be rolling out for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch later this year. Smartphones running Google’s Android operating system are expected to follow the same path.

PUBG Mobile 0.13.5 Update Rolls Out: All Patch Notes and How to Download

PUBG Mobile season 7 has come to an end and, as usual, Tencent is quick to usher in the new season for its fans. A new update (0.13.5) has started rolling out for PUBG Mobile which is 181MB for iOS devices and 158MB for Android devices. This means that season 8 is just around the corner and should begin in a day or two.

Huawei Watch GT Active Launched for Rs 15,990, Claimed to Offer Two-Week Battery Life

Huawei has announced the availability of the new Watch GT Active smartwatch in India for Rs 15,990. Available in orange and green colours, the smartwatch features a 46mm case and a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display with a resolution of 454x454 pixels. It is also claimed to be lightweight allowing users to wear it for a longer period of time, and is capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep and a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

Spotify Gets an Update for iPad, Finally Picks up Slide Over and Split View Multitasking

After being on the iPad for almost seven years, Spotify is finally making things simpler for its users. The latest update for the Spotify brings the long-awaited support for multitasking features on the iPad.

Windows 10 Users Will Automatically be Updated to Version 1903: Microsoft

Microsoft’s AI (Artificial Intelligence) new algorithms which will help in automatically updating devices to the latest Windows 10 1903, May 2019 update via Windows Update are now in place. The auto-update process was announced a month back by Microsoft and is now confirmed for a rollout according to the Windows Update Twitter account.

Instagram is Now Hiding Likes on Photos in More Countries; No Point Buying Likes And Views Anymore

Instagram is taking a step towards becoming a less complicated platform. The Facebook owned social network is now hiding the ‘likes’ and ‘views’ from the photos and videos that you share on the platform, in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand. This part of a test that attempts to simplify the activity of sharing photos and videos on the platform, without the pressure of having to rack up likes and views.

PUBG Releases Dark Cinematic Story Trailer Ahead of Season 4 Release

Battle Royale games are more or less strategic shooting games with a twist of play-area restrictions. They don’t quite have a story or narration. But it seems that PUBG (Playerunknown Battlegrounds) is working on changing that.

Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on Right Now: OnePlus 7, Realme 3 Pro, Redmi K20 And More

With the ongoing Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, and Amazon offering deep discounts on almost all popular smartphone brands even though the Prime Day Sale is over, this may just be the best time to get your hands on that new and possibly the ever-so-slightly out of budget phone that you’ve had your eyes on.

Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has just had its worst quarter ever. The company lost as many as 130,000 subscribers in the US, possibly because of the increase in subscription costs which happened earlier this year. But it is not just a US-centric issue. The streaming service added 2.7 million new subscribers in the quarter ending June, a number significantly lower than the 5 million new subscribers forecast for Q2 2019.

You Have Just Given FaceApp a Perpetual And Royalty Free License to do What They Want With Your Selfies

It is a bit perplexing how apps suddenly become incredibly popular in the blink of an eye, even though they may not be doing much. Reminds me of Prisma from some years ago, which at that time claimed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to morph your photos into some sort of artwork which caught the fancy of millions of smartphone users. Here and now, we have something known as FaceApp.

PUBG Mobile: Here are Top Five Features Added With Season 8

Season 8 of PUBG Mobile is out and brings a whole lot of features to the game. Apart from the new Royal Pass, the new season includes a range of new content ranging from a new theme, new costumes, skins, and so on. But there are a few additions that actually bring a new aspect to the game and today we are listing down our favorite ones from season 8.

Realme X Launched in India Alongside Realme 3i: Price, Features, and More

Realme has introduced two new handsets for Indian consumers which include the Realme X and the Realme 3i. While the Realme X was first announced in China back in May, the Realme 3i comes in as a more affordable version of the Realme 3.

